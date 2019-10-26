No. 6 Panthers pound Tigers, clinch No. 2 playoff seed

CEDAR BLUFF – The 2A, No. 6-ranked Collinsville Panthers locked up the No. 2 seed in Region 8 and guaranteed themselves the chance to host a first-round playoff game following Friday’s 38-0 win over the Cedar Bluff Tigers on the road.
Despite sloppy field conditions, the Panthers kept their footing throughout the night Friday and pitched their second straight shutout.
“It’s always good to get a win in the rain, and boy did we get to do that tonight,” Collinsville head coach Ernie Willingham said. “It was important for us tonight to get this win and get the No. 2 seed to get a home playoff game.”
Both teams traded punts in the early going before Collinsville benefited from a short field and drove 30 yards in five plays on a drive that ended on a 10-yard touchdown run by Kaleb Jones with 3:44 left in the first quarter.
The Panthers then poured on the points late in the half, starting with a 15-play, 52-yard drive that set up Jason Perez for a 37-yard field goal. With heavy rain falling, Perez nailed the kick through the uprights to make the lead 10-0 with four minutes left in the half.
Collinsville’s defense then came up with a three-and-out and a bad snap on Cedar Bluff’s punt gave the Panthers the ball 13 yards away from the goal line. Three plays later, Michael Tucker scored on a 10-yard touchdown run to make the lead 17-0.
The following kickoff then wasn’t returned by anyone on the Tigers’ special teams unit and was scooped up by Trevor Arnold at the 9-yard line. Tucker scored again from five yards out shortly after to close out the half.
The Panthers drove the length of the field once again to start the third. Tucker finished that drive with his third score of the night on a 2-yard touchdown run.
Collinsville’s last score of the night came on defense when Toby Osborn scooped up a Cedar Bluff fumble and returned it 23 yards back to the end zone for another touchdown.
Tucker led the Panthers’ running game with 115 and three touchdowns on 20 carries.
Kaleb Jones rushed for 86 yards and threw for 29. Jacob Jones recovered a fumble on defense.
Cedar Bluff was led by Samuel Crosby, who had 43 yards rushing and 32 yards passing in the game.
Both teams wrap up their regular seasons next week. Collinsville is at Valley Head and Cedar Bluff hosts Gaston.
