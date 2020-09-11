FORT PAYNE — J.D. Blalock accounted for four touchdowns and Hunter Love finished with three scores, as Fort Payne rolled past Springville 38-14 at Wildcat Stadium on Friday night.
Blalock threw for 150 yards and two passing scores and ran for 80 yards and two rushing scores as Fort Payne (3-1, 2-0 Class 6A, Region 7) watched its offense produce its highest-scoring output of the season.
Love rushed for two TDs, had one receiving score and finished with 104 yards rushing. Sawyer Burt caught a scoring pass and had 66 yards receiving.
The Wildcats led 28-7 at halftime after scoring on their first two possessions of the night.
After starting with great field position following a turnover on downs, Blalock found a streaking Burt on the second play from scrimmage for a 38-yard touchdown with 9:17 left in the first quarter.
Springville (2-2, 0-1) missed a 17-yard field goal attempt and the Wildcats turned it into a 12-play, 80-yard drive. Love capped it with a 4-yard scoring plunge with 2:10 left in the opening period.
Pearson Baldwin hit Daniel Smith for a 19-yard pickup in a third-and-9 situation to keep a Tigers’ possession alive midway through the second quarter. Three plays later, Baldwin connected with Gage Frederick in the left corner of the end zone to narrow the gap to 14-7.
Fort Payne widened the scoring margin less than a minute later.
Blalock scrambled out of the pocket and received the necessary blocks to race free along the left sideline for a 74-yard score.
With 54 seconds left until the half, Blalock hit Love for a 30-yard catch-and-run touchdown.
Springville committed six motion penalties before halftime.
Alex McPherson booted a 44-yard field goal through the uprights to extend Fort Payne’s advantage to 31-7 with 8 minutes remaining in the third.
Fort Payne’s defense brought heavy pressure against the Tigers’ backfield throughout the game.
The Tigers were forced to punt their first couple of possessions of the second half. The second punt and a swift return allowed Fort Payne’s offense to set up on Springville’s 25-yard line.
The Wildcats made quick work of the field position, as Love punctuated the short drive with a 1-yard scoring dive with 10:04 left to play, making it 38-7.
Springville added a 3-yard score with 30 seconds left.
Fort Payne has a bye week before hosting Etowah in a non-region contest Sept. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.