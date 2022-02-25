Fort Payne boys drop to No. 3 in coaches’ 6A poll

In the latest AHSAA coaches’ soccer polls, the Fort Payne boys fell from their top spot in the Class 6A rankings to third.
The 3-1 Wildcats posted behind No. 1 Homewood (4-2) and second-ranked Chelsea (6-0-1) in this week’s polls, voted on by AHSAA soccer coaches from across the state.
In Class 1A/3A boys, Collinsville (4-3) posted second behind Bayside Academy (2-0-2). Westminster-Oak Mountain (4-1) ranked third in the classification.
In 4A/5A boys, 2-0 Crossville was selected as the No. 3 team behind top-ranked Montgomery Academy (8-0-1) and No. 2 Indian Springs (2-1-3).
On the girls’ side, Collinsville (2-2) posted at No. 13 in 1A/3A. Donoho (2-0) was voted into the top spot in the classification, Susan Moore (9-1) posted at No. 2 and Trinity (1-0) ranked third.
The Week 3 polls, with records in parentheses:
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Vestavia Hills – (8-0)
2. Grissom – (4-0-2)
3. Fairhope – (5-1-2)
4. Oak Mountain – (4-2-2)
5. Huntsville – (4-2-2)
6. Davidson – (5-1-2)
7. Auburn – (5-1-1)
8. James Clemens – (5-1-3)
9. Florence – (3-2)
10. Theodore – (6-0)
11. Daphne – (2-0)
12. Bob Jones – (1-3)
13. Enterprise – (3-2)
14. Austin – (1-0)
15. Sparkman – (1-0-2)
CLASS 6A
1. Homewood – (4-2)
2. Chelsea – (6-0-1)
3. Fort Payne – (3-1)
4. Pelham – (5-3)
5. Mountain Brook – (5-2-2)
6. McGill-Toolen – (4-2)
7. Briarwood – (5-2)
8. Southside-Gadsden – (2-0-1)
9. Helena – (5-3-2)
10. Hazel Green – (6-1)
11. St. Paul’s – (1-1)
12. Opelika – (1-1)
13. Spanish Fort – (3-2)
14. Wetumpka – (3-1-3)
15. Randolph – (2-3)
Also receiving votes: Scottsboro.
CLASS 4A/5A
1. Montgomery Academy – (8-0-1)
2. Indian Springs – (2-1-3)
3. Crossville – (2-0)
4. Guntersville – (7-1-1)
5. John Carroll – (3-3)
6. Westbrook Christian – (5-0)
7. Russellville – (1-0)
8. Boaz – (4-4-1)
9. St. Michael – (2-0-1)
10. LAMP – (1-2-1)
11. Oneonta – (0-1)
12. American Christian – (0-0)
13. Faith Academy – (0-1)
14. Tallassee – (0-0)
15. Brewer – (1-0)
CLASS 1A/3A
1. Bayside Academy – (2-0-2)
2. Collinsville – (4-3)
3. Westminster-Oak Mountain – (4-1)
4. Mars Hill – (2-2)
5. Trinity – (2-1)
6. Tanner – (3-2-1)
7. Montgomery Catholic – (4-1-3)
8. Donoho – (2-0)
9. St. Luke’s – (2-3-1)
10. Susan Moore – (3-6-1)
11. Danville – (2-0)
12. Elkmont – (1-2-1)
13. Houston Academy – (0-0)
14. Danville – (0-0)
15. Tharptown – (0-0)
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Oak Mountain – (7-0-1)
2. James Clemens – (5-1-1)
3. Hewitt-Trussville – (6-2)
4. Auburn – (5-1)
5. Vestavia Hills – (2-2-4)
6. Bob Jones – (5-2)
7. Huntsville – (3-2-1)
8. Spain Park – (2-2)
9. Fairhope – (7-1-1)
10. Thompson – (4-1-2)
11. Sparkman – (4-3-1)
12. Foley – (9-0-1)
13. Enterprise – (2-2)
14. Smiths Station – (5-4)
15. Hoover – (2-3)
CLASS 6A
1. Homewood – (5-0-1)
2. Chelsea – (8-1)
3. Mountain Brook – (3-1)
4. Southside-Gadsden – (5-2)
5. Northridge – (4-1-1)
6. Briarwood – (2-1-1)
7. Spanish Fort – (5-3-2)
8. McGill-Toolen – (2-2-1)
9. Pelham – (4-1-1)
10. Hazel Green – (4-1)
11. Baldwin County – (7-3)
12. Pell City – (2-1-3)
13. Calera – (2-1)
14. Oxford – (2-1)
15. St. Paul’s – (1-4)
CLASS 4A/5A
1. Montgomery Academy – (2-1)
2. Guntersville – (3-0-1)
3. St. John Paul II – (2-2)
4. St. Michael – (4-2)
5. Indian Springs – (3-0-1)
6. St. James – (0-0)
7. Carroll-Ozark – (4-1)
8. Altamont – (0-0)
9. John Carroll – (0-4)
10. Westbrook Christian – (3-2)
11. East Limestone – (2-1)
12. Lincoln – (5-4)
13. Westminster Christian – (0-0)
14. Jacksonville – (0-1)
15. West Morgan – (2-0)
CLASS 1A/3A
1. Donoho – (2-0)
2. Susan Moore – (9-1)
3. Trinity – (1-0)
4. Mars Hill – (1-0)
5. Glencoe – (1-1)
6. Westminster-Oak Mountain – (1-2-1)
7. Cottage Hill – (4-6)
8. Whitesburg Christian – (0-0)
9. St. Luke’s – (4-3)
10. Providence Christian – (1-0)
11. Montgomery Catholic – (0-0)
12. Danville – (2-0)
13. Collinsville – (2-2)
14. Bayside Academy – (0-2)
15. Elkmont – (3-0)
