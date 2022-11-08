Fort Payne appeared at No. 7 in Class 6A in the 2022-23 Alabama Wrestling Coaches Association’s preseason rankings, released Monday.

McAdory topped the classification, with Mortimer Jordan posting at second, Gardendale third and a split between Homewood and Mountain Brook at fourth. Wetumpka ranked No. 6, Pelham was selected eighth, Athens ninth and Helena 10th.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.