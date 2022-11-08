Fort Payne appeared at No. 7 in Class 6A in the 2022-23 Alabama Wrestling Coaches Association’s preseason rankings, released Monday.
McAdory topped the classification, with Mortimer Jordan posting at second, Gardendale third and a split between Homewood and Mountain Brook at fourth. Wetumpka ranked No. 6, Pelham was selected eighth, Athens ninth and Helena 10th.
The team and individual rankings were selected by Alabama Wrestling Coaches Association member coaches and compiled by executive director Murray Zogg.
Fort Payne’s Hayden Davis was voted as the No. 2-ranked wrestler in 6A in the 138-pound weight division behind Gardendale’s Isaiah Powe.
In the 160-pound division, Fort Payne’s Dawson Williams was selected at No. 3 behind top-ranked Oliver Howard, of Decatur, and Connor Russo, of Stanhope Elmore, respectively.
Fort Payne’s Carter Blalock ranked fourth at 106 pounds. Mortimer Jordan’s Caleb Wright was selected as the No. 1-ranked individual in the weight class, Gardendale’s Demarcus Powe was second and McAdory’s Wesley Miller third.
At 152, Fort Payne’s Parker Wilson posted at No. 4. Mortimer Jordan’s Conner Horton was the top-ranked wrestler in the division. Russell County’s Owen Elledge ranked second and Homewood’s Jordan Cottrell third.
Fort Payne’s Landon Sulffridge posted at No. 4 at 195 pounds. Wetumpka’s Christian Preston was No. 1, Pelham’s Seth Branham was second and Clay-Chalkville’s Matthew Vazquez third.
At 170, Fort Payne’s Cooper Hilyer was selected No. 6. McAdory’s Aiden Knight was No. 1, Benjamin Russell’s Savon Spradley was second and Wetumpka’s Kaleb Robinson third.
Fort Payne opens the season Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Cherokee County. The Wildcats’ home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 13 against Arab.
