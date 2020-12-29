Kenadie Lee poured in a game-high 36 points and Anna Farmer added 12 points as Sylvania used a third-quarter run to pull away with a 69-48 win against North Sand Mountain in Sylvania last Tuesday night.
Taking a 33-27 lead into halftime, the Rams outscored NSM 20-11 in the third for a 49-35 advantage to start the fourth.
Jessi Welden and Victoria Hassell each finished with 14 points for the Bison and Kolbie Bobo added eight points.
Geraldine 42, Asbury 34:
JJ Dismuke finished with 15 points, Carlie Johnson had 10 points and the Geraldine girls dispatched Asbury 42-34 last Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs overcame a 24-20 halftime deficit by limiting Asbury to just 10 second-half points.
Dismuke, Johnson and Hallie Burns contributed three 3-point baskets apiece for Geraldine.
The Bulldogs shot 14 of 23 from the free throw line in the final period.
Gracey Johnson paced Geraldine with a game-high 22 points in a 54-48 win against North Sand Mountain last Monday night.
Alexis Powell added eight points for the Bulldogs, who led 24-17 at the halftime break and 37-34 entering the final period.
Ider 57, North Jackson 37:
Makinley Traylor scored 15 points, Savannah Seals added 14 points and Erin Pruett had 10 points as the Ider girls held North Jackson to eight second-half points in a 57-37 victory in Ider last Tuesday.
The Hornets led 37-29 at halftime before outscoring North Jackson 20-8 in the second half.
Summer Varnum had 11 points for the Chiefs.
