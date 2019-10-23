Wildcats named T-J Team of the Week after capping off perfect regional run

The Fort Payne Wildcats are the Times-Journal Team of the Week, presented by Northeast Alabama Community College, for the second consecutive after last Friday’s 45-28 win over the Hazel Green Trojans at home.
The win earned Fort Payne it’s second straight perfect run through regional play and the Wildcats have now won 11 straight regional contests dating back to 2017.
Friday’s bout with Hazel Green saw the Trojans strike first after an early turnover, but that lead wouldn’t last long as the Wildcats answered with a 9-play, 66-yard drive that ended on the first of three Hunter Love touchdown runs for the night.
That score came from nine yards out and Alex McPherson’s first of six good PATs tied the game at 7-all.
Fort Payne’s offense got the ball back two plays later when the Wildcat defense forced a fumble and Darrell Prater dove on it.
Two handoffs to Love later, and the Wildcats had taken their first lead late in the first.
The Trojans looked like they would have to punt again after a sack from Heisman Brown and Darwin Camp forced an 11-yard loss, but Hazel Green scored a play later on an 81-yard touchdown pass to tie the game again at 14-all.
The game belonged to Fort Payne from that point on as the Wildcats answered with 31 consecutive points before Hazel Green scored again late in the fourth when several starters were removed from the lineup.
That 31-0 run started with the passing game when J.D. Blalock fired a 30-yard touchdown strike to Carter Pinholster to make the score 21-14 early in the second.
After a quick punt from the Trojans, Fort Payne scored on their next play when Matthew Shaddix carried the ball around the right side and went 70 yards untouched to double the ‘Cats lead.
After a Robbie Graham interception, Shaddix put Fort Payne in the red zone on a 28-yard screen play and Love scored from seven yards out two plays later to make the lead 35-14.
A 22-yard run from Love to start the second half helped set up McPherson for a 55-yard field-goal attempt, which he drilled through the uprights to make the score 38-14.
Pinholster then came up with an interception on defense and the offense responded once more by driving 79 yards in 10 plays on a possession that ended with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Blalock to Shaddix.
The win marked the fifth time this season that the Wildcats have scored over 30 points in a game. They will try to keep that momentum rolling this week at Cullman.
