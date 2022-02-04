Wildcats trounce Panthers behind balanced scoring

Fort Payne pushed its lead to double digits before halftime and never let visiting Southside-Gadsden back in the game.
Eli Kirby’s 13 points led the Wildcats’ balanced scoring effort in a 64-46 rout of the Panthers at Fort Payne High School on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats outscored Southside 17-10 to take command in the second quarter with a 35-16 halftime advantage.
Fort Payne head coach Michael Banks said the discussion at halftime was about the importance of starting the second half with the same level of intensity.
“We wanted to play our best offensive possession each time down the floor, no matter what the score was,” he said. “I thought we did that.”
Luke Stephens scored 12 points, Malik Turner had 10 points and Shaq Hawkins chipped in nine points, as Fort Payne improved its record to 15-12.
Fort Payne produced five 3-point baskets to close the half. A 3 by Alan Harcrow gave the home side a 21-11 lead with 4:05 to play, before consecutive 3s from Stephens, Connor Cash and Kirby, respectively, extended the lead to 30-14 with 1:52 remaining.
“At the start of the game I thought we struggled with our shooting but then got hot in the second quarter and played steady the second half with good intensity,” Banks said.
Fort Payne defended the Panthers well in the second half and prevented any potential comeback attempt.
Marcus Ledford sank a stepback jumper with 5 minutes left in the third to push the Wildcats into a 39-19 lead. Turner assisted Hawkins with a corner 3-pointer and Stephens added a dazzling stepback 3 with 30 seconds to play to widen the margin to 49-25.
“We’re trusting each other and each other’s strengths,” Banks said. “One person may be having an off night, but we can trust our teammates to pick us up. We’re doing a much better job of sharing the ball and putting people in good positions to score and be successful.”
Taylor Carr paced Southside with 20 points and Will Shirley scored 16 points.
The Wildcats grabbed the lead for good at the 4:08 mark of the opening period when Turner drained a 3-pointer. Nolan Fowler drew a foul while scoring a scooping layup with 7:12 to play in the half and made the following free throw to complete the three-point play and expand the lead to 11-7. A jumper by Ledford with 5:51 remaining made it 15-9.
At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, Shirley provided the Wildcats a challenge in the paint. Southside looked to get him the ball early and often, forcing Fort Payne’s Kirby and Darrell Prater to respond and adjust.
“You could tell they made it a point to get the ball inside, and it was good for Eli and Darrell,” Banks said. “A lot of teams nowadays don’t have a true post player like that. (Shirley) really worked them hard and is a really good player.
“I thought Darrell and Eli did a pretty good job on him. He kind of surprised them at first with how hard he played, and then they started adjusting and made things difficult on him.”
The Wildcats begin postseason play with the Class 6A, Area 15 tournament next week. They are a No. 4 seed, playing top-seeded Buckhorn in the semifinal round at Buckhorn High School at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Schedule is subject to change.
