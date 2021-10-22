Without surrendering a single set during their run in the 2021 AHSAA Class 3A North Volleyball Super Regional, the Plainview Bears finished as 3A North champions, advancing to next week’s state tournament.
The Bears defeated Fyffe 3-0 in the championship round to advance as the North’s top 3A seed at Von Braun Center in Huntsville on Thursday.
Finishing the regional tournament as 3A runner-up, Fyffe also advanced to next week’s state round, along with Geraldine, who lost 3-1 to Danville in the third-place match.
Fort Payne and Ider were two other DeKalb County teams competing in this week’s regional tournament. Ider’s season ended with a 3-0 opening-round loss to Spring Garden in 2A, while Fort Payne swept Clay-Chalkville 3-0 in the first round before taking a 3-0 loss to Athens, closing its season in the 6A tournament.
On Wednesday, Plainview began the regional with a 3-0 win against Winfield, followed by a 3-0 win against Susan Moore. The Bears returned Thursday with a 3-0 semifinal-round win against Geraldine to advance to the final against Fyffe.
Fyffe topped Carbon Hill 3-1 and Brindlee Mountain 3-0 on Wednesday, ahead of scoring a 3-1 victory against Danville in the semifinal round.
Geraldine opened Wednesday with a 3-0 sweep of Colbert Heights, followed by a 3-2 win vs. Ohatchee.
Next week’s state tournament will take place at the Birmingham CrossPlex and Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham.
The 3A quarterfinal round will be played at the CrossPlex, and all quarterfinal-round matches will be played at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
North No. 1 Plainview plays South No. 4 Hale County on Court 7, North No. 2 Fyffe plays South No. 3 Houston Academy on Court 3 and North No. 4 Geraldine plays South No. 1 Trinity Presbyterian on Court 1.
The 3A semifinal-round matches will be played at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the CrossPlex, and the final round will be at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bill Harris Arena.
