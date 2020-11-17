Makinley Traylor’s game-high 19 points led three Ider girls in double-digit scoring in a 73-39 victory against the Crossville Lions in a season debut for both teams in Crossville on Monday night.
Savannah Seals scored 15 points, Kaleigh Carson added 11 points and Erin Pruett had nine for the Hornets (1-0).
Seals made a 3-point basket, a 2-pointer and a free throw to help Ider take a 20-7 lead heading into the second quarter. The Hornets held Crossville (0-1) to seven points again in the second period, while scoring 17.
Seals and Carson each made a 3-pointer and Traylor added a shot inside the arc and a free throw during the second-quarter stretch that helped put the Hornets into a commanding 37-14 halftime lead.
The Lions’ most productive quarter was the third, in which they scored 13 points. They added 12 points in the final period but it wasn’t enough to cut the deficit.
Kinsley Henderson and Riley Jones scored 12 points apiece for Crossville.
Crossville hosts Asbury at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Ider visited Sylvania in a game that was not completed before press time. The Hornets host Valley Head at 6 p.m. Thursday.
