In his second offseason as head coach of the Fort Payne varsity volleyball program, Justin Kisor was excited about getting back in the gym, working with his players and hoping for a normal-looking summer.
Judging by the attendance of the Wildcat Volleyball Camp at Fort Payne High School on Saturday, summer volleyball at Fort Payne is off to a good start.
“I thought it very refreshing knowing the interest is high in the sport of volleyball,” Kisor said. “I was thankful for the support of our community to get the kids there. I hope the excitement continues throughout the years."
The first youth skills clinic since Kisor was hired in the spring of 2020 had approximately 60 players show up to learn fundamentals and have fun. Junior varsity head coach Ashley Kisor and several active Fort Payne volleyball players led various drills during the camp that ran from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
Getting varsity players involved in the youth camp and interacting with future varsity Wildcats was key to steering the program in the direction Kisor wants to continue seeing it go.
Helping demonstrate various activities and partnering with campers allowed Fort Payne players a chance to gain a coach’s perspective.
“My first thought is, ‘Now they know how I feel,’” Kisor joked. “Honestly it’s so fun to coach these girls and seeing them interact with younger students is rewarding.”
The Wildcats have a few camps and play dates being scheduled this summer, as the team looks to add to its depth and development heading into the 2021 season.
