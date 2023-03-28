Will Edmondson drove in three runs on three hits, Gavin Lang and Jeremiah Killian each doubled and Collinsville powered past Spring Garden 14-9 in Game 2, completing a doubleheader sweep Monday.
Killian finished with two RBIs and Lang plated two runs, while Mason McAteer drove in two runs on two hits with two runs scored for Collinsville (12-6). Keaton DeBoard tallied three RBIs behind three hits with two runs scored. Jameson Coker scored three runs with an RBI; he also pitched three innings, allowing five hits and four runs while striking out two.
Zane Edwards tripled and drove in two runs for Spring Garden. Jacob Welsh drove in two runs on two hits, Joel Hunter scattered two hits with two RBIs and Cameron Welsh had two hits with an RBI. Edwards struck out three and gave up six hits and three runs in three innings.
DeBoard hit a walk-off single to center field, plating McAteer in the bottom of the ninth inning to propel Collinsville to a 3-2 Game 1 victory. DeBoard finished with two RBIs, and Lang struck out four while surrendering no hits or runs in five innings.
Cameron Welsh had a double and Reece Winstead allowed three hits for one run while striking out three across 4 1/3 innings.
Layne White drove in six runs on three hits, and Tyler Brewer struck out four while giving up no hits or runs across five innings of Ider’s blowout win against Mae Jemison on Monday.
White registered a triple, Skyler Haney doubled on two hits with an RBI and Brock Smith doubled with an RBI for the Hornets (7-12).
Michael Henry doubled and drove in two runs for the Jaguars, and Austin Adkins surrendered 11 runs on six hits with four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.
White had two doubles on four hits with two RBIs and runs scored in Ider’s 6-5 loss to Ashville earlier Monday. Brock Smith doubled and drove in a run and Griffin Weldon doubled and scored a run. Brewer took the loss in 2 2/3 innings, giving up seven hits and three runs. Keegan Whitaker struck out five and allowed two hits in the start.
For Ashville, Jacob Henderson drove in a run on two hits, while Dylan Palmer drove in two runs and Jaden Harris recorded two hits with an RBI. Drew Layfield struck out six and allowed 11 hits in a complete-game win on the mound.
Bentley Coffey drove in four runs with a triple and a double, and Gus Fowler struck out seven while giving up seven runs in a complete-game win against Ider last Friday.
Blake Dobbins produced four RBI on two hits, Will Arnold doubled on two hits with three RBIs and Jake Wooden doubled and plated two runs, while Aubrey Baker doubled on two hits and drove in two runs for the Red Devils (9-8) in Game 2 of a Class 2A Area 15 contest.
Ider’s Isaac Smith doubled and plated two runs and Skylar Haney drove in three runs on two hits, including a double. Race McDowell took the loss in 1 1/3 innings, surrendering 11 runs on six hits for the Hornets (6-11).
In Game 1, Layne White registered two doubles with three RBIs for Ider in a 13-6 victory. Keegan Whitaker doubled on two hits and drove in two runs. Tyler Brewer picked up the win in 1 1/3 innings, giving up two hits and one run. White struck out six and allowed five hits and runs.
Fyffe’s Yahir Balcazar and Wooden homered, while Trenton Rowell and Baker each doubled. Kaden Phillips surrendered seven runs and five hits in 2/3 innings of the loss.
Crossville’s Caleb Causey struck out 11 and gave up one hit in a complete-game win against Asbury last Friday.
At the plate, Causey added two doubles on three hits and plated two runs for the Lions (2-10). Marco Bravo chipped in an RBI.
Asbury’s Jacob Lindsay took the loss in a complete-game outing, striking out 13 and allowing six hits.
Noah Hulgan drove in two runs, while striking out six and allowing 10 runs on five hits in 4 1/3 innings in Valley Head’s loss to Athens Bible last Friday.
Keller Sweeney finished with two hits and an RBI and Eian Bain scored two runs for the Tigers (1-11).
Luke Murrell doubled with two RBIs for the Trojans, and Chandler James had two RBIs with two runs scored. Luke McElyea lasted 4 1/3 innings, delivering five strikeouts and allowing four runs on three hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.