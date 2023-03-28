Will Edmondson drove in three runs on three hits, Gavin Lang and Jeremiah Killian each doubled and Collinsville powered past Spring Garden 14-9 in Game 2, completing a doubleheader sweep Monday.

Killian finished with two RBIs and Lang plated two runs, while Mason McAteer drove in two runs on two hits with two runs scored for Collinsville (12-6). Keaton DeBoard tallied three RBIs behind three hits with two runs scored. Jameson Coker scored three runs with an RBI; he also pitched three innings, allowing five hits and four runs while striking out two.

