When the pandemic forced Athens to forfeit last season’s regular-season opening game with Fort Payne, Wildcats head coach Chris Elmore wanted his team to try to make the contest happen this year.
The Wildcats look to shake off last week’s preseason loss and begin their 2021 campaign with a winning start as they host the Golden Eagles at Wildcat Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
“We are excited about starting the season against a program like Athens,” Elmore said. “They are in the playoffs almost every year. We know that we will have to play well in order to compete with a team like them this early in the season.”
Coming off a 28-3 jamboree loss at Guntersville last Thursday night, Fort Payne will look to establish some offensive rhythm in front of its home crowd.
Fort Payne’s varsity was held scoreless through the first half of play at Guntersville. A third-quarter field goal during the junior varsity half prevented the shutout.
Elmore said he hoped the season tune-up game would be humbling for his players and give them a sense of urgency heading into this week’s opener against an established state postseason contender in the Golden Eagles.
“We have to continue to worry about us,” Elmore said. “We did not play well last week versus Guntersville. But, the entire team saw that all the mistakes that were made are correctable. I just have to do a better job at practice of making sure we are working on our weaknesses and improving on a daily basis. I expect our players to come back ready to play this Friday and try to improve on last week’s mistakes.”
Athens, a Class 6A team from Region 8, took a 28-14 loss to Florence in a preseason game last week.
The Golden Eagles are led by fifth-year head coach Cody Gross. Gross has led the team to the playoffs in each of his last four seasons at the helm.
Athens lost several starters off last year’s team. Jaden Jude leads the offense as a dual-threat quarterback who can run and pass with efficiency. Elmore said Fort Payne’s defense will have to do a good job containing Jude all night.
The Golden Eagles also lost many defensive starters, including linebacker Rush Boyett.
Dustin Ellis leads Athens’ linebackers while Larry Howard Jr. and Tylin Suggs lead as defensive backs.
“They have a lot of team speed on defense and run to the ball very well,” Elmore said. “Athens will always play hard and we expect no different this Friday night.”
In 2020, Athens went 7-4 overall and 6-1 in region competition. The year included a five-game win streak to close the regular season and a first-round playoff showdown against Homewood; Athens fell 34-31 in the postseason contest.
The Eagles averaged 28 points per game last year while surrendering 16 per contest.
Fort Payne holds a 2-1 lead against Athens in the all-time series. The last meeting was in 2006, when the Golden Eagles were victorious 41-7 in a second-round state playoff game, all according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.