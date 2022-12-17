Fort Payne athletes placed high at JV Meet No. 1A, the indoor track and field season opener, at Birmingham CrossPlex on Thursday.

Aubrey Evans claimed first place in the girls high jump (5 feet, 4 inches) and ran a leg of the girls 4x200-meter relay team with Ruthie Jones, Jordan Strogov and Sophia Trammell, placing second (1:53.01). Evan also clinched a second-place finish in the girls triple jump (34-2.75).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.