Fort Payne athletes placed high at JV Meet No. 1A, the indoor track and field season opener, at Birmingham CrossPlex on Thursday.
Aubrey Evans claimed first place in the girls high jump (5 feet, 4 inches) and ran a leg of the girls 4x200-meter relay team with Ruthie Jones, Jordan Strogov and Sophia Trammell, placing second (1:53.01). Evan also clinched a second-place finish in the girls triple jump (34-2.75).
Varnadore earned a second-place finish in the girls 60-meter hurdles (10.14), was third in the girls high jump (4-10) and fourth in the girls triple jump (33-1.25).
Anahi Barboza was second in the girls 800-meter run (2:29.49) and third in the girls 1600-meter run (5:25.02), while Jones captured a third-place finish in the girls 400-meter dash (1:02.57).
On the boys’ side, Caden Kilgore won the shot put event with a throw of 43 feet, 2 inches.
The Wildcats are scheduled to participate in Ice Breaker Invitational No. 1 on Jan. 7 at Birmingham CrossPlex.
Fort Payne’s results at JV Meet No. 1A in Birmingham:
Sophia Trammell, 21st, 8.67
Audrey Pacini, 43rd, 8.94
Ruthie Jones, third, 1:02.57
Madison Wright, 10th, 1:05.34
Lydie Varnadore, 12th, 1:06.32
Audrey Pacini, 17th, 1:08.30
Isabel Reyes, 21st, 1:09.21
Sophia Trammell, 28th, 1:10.96
Kailey Cameron, 41st, 1:13.24
Sara Boatwright, 43rd, 1:13.33
Lana Baker, 44th, 1:13.50
Ava Kate Jett, 60th, 1:16.83
Libby Talent, 72nd, 1:19.53
Anahi Barboza, second, 2:29.49
Madison Wright, 10th, 2:36.70
Abigail Vega, 15th, 2:39.65
Kyndal Hughes, 19th, 2:41.44
Isabel Reyes, 23rd, 2:44.07
Kailey Cameron, 34th, 2:53.00
Sara Boatwright, 38th, 2:54.38
Michelle Belman, 41st, 2:54.81
Josselyn Vega, 50th, 3:00.29
Ava Kate Jett, 52nd, 3:02.90
Arianna Ignacio, 69th, 3:12.15
Sandra Sebastian, 70th, 3:12.71
Libby Talent, 85th, 3:20.52
Brittney Gonzalez, 86th, 3:20.81
Anahi Barboza, third, 5:25.02
Kyndal Hughes, seventh, 5:42.54
Abigail Vega, 10th, 5:51.06
Arianna Ignacio, 13th, 5:54.47
Michelle Belman, 44th, 6:41.34
Josselyn Vega, 48th, 6:44.53
Sandra Sebastian, 58th, 7:04.48
Brittney Gonzalez, 66th, 7:16.28
Lydie Varnadore, second, 10.14
Ruthie Jones, 25th, 11.54
Ruthie Jones, Jordan Strogov, Sophia Trammell and Aubrey Evans, second, 1:53.01
Lydie Varnadore, third, 4-10
Jordan Strogov, fourth, 4-8
Cooper Garrett, sixth, 4-8
Aubrey Evans, second, 34-2.75
Cooper Garrett, third, 33-2.75
Lydie Varnadore, fourth, 33-1.25
Austin Walker, fifth, 31-1.25
Mckenna Jackson, sixth, 27-7.25
Seagan Hill, eighth, 25-8.5
Dax Varnadore, 94th, 8.01
Ryder Griggs, 10th, 54.76
Tyler Anthony, 13th, 55.10
Lane Pilotte, eighth, 2:07.26
Ian Norman, 15th, 2:10.19
Pablo Rodriguez, 22nd, 2:12.29
Samuel Moses, 23rd, 2:12.74
Tyler Anthony, 36th, 2:16.61
Conner Hughes, 43rd, 2:19.41
Ismael Jiminez, 54th, 2:21.91
Daniel De Leon, 118th, 2:33.28
Orlando Valdez, 146th, 2:42.45
Lane Pilotte, 19th, 4:50.97
Samuel Moses, 21st, 4:53.41
Pablo Rodriguez, 24th, 4:54.36
Ian Norman, 41st, 5:07.48
Ismael Jiminez, 47th, 5:12.19
Conner Hughes, 55th, 5:14.97
Daniel De Leon, 64th, 5:17.68
Orlando Valdez, 123rd, 6:00.30
Ryder Griggs, Dax Varnadore, Ian Norman and Tyler Anthony, 12th, 1:40.27
Dax Varnadore, 23rd, 16-7.25
Caden Kilgore, first, 43-2
