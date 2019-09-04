CCA Eagles drop close one in season opener

Cornerstone Christian Academy looked to start their second season of six-man football with a win, but came up just short in a heartbreaker Friday against Conecuh Springs.
The CCA Eagles were paced offensively by quarterback Israel Phillips, who threw for 171 yards and two touchdowns.
Those two touchdown passes went to Matt Johnson and Layne Fortner.
Matt Johnson finished Friday's game leading the Eagles with 109 yards receiving, Fortner followed with 72 yards receiving and Tristian Johnson added 13 yards.
Phillips was also a huge threat on special teams for CCA. He had a kick and a punt return for touchdowns in the game that covered 70 and 65 yards respectively.
Tristan and Matt Johnson tied to lead the Eagles' running game with 17 yards a piece and Lucas Hale completed one pass in the game that covered 20 yards.
On the defensive side of the ball, Layne Fortner led the Eagles with a dozen tackles, Phillips followed with eight stop and Matt and Tristian Johnson compiled six stops each.
The CCA defense forced four turnovers in the game as well, with Matt Johnson and Israel Phillips hauling in interceptions and both Fortner and Phillips recovering fumbles.
Matt Johnson also scored two points for making a PAT in the game.
The CCA Eagles return home Friday for the home opener against the Chilton Christian Academy Patriots.
