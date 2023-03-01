Nolan Fowler doubled on two hits and scored two runs, Eli Lilly doubled with two RBIs and Fort Payne fell 9-4 to North Jackson at Fort Payne High School last Saturday afternoon.
Jake Barnes contributed an RBI and scored a run on two hits, and Griffin Winn allowed five hits and four runs while striking out two and walking one across four innings of the loss for the Wildcats (2-2).
After playing two scoreless innings, the Chiefs pushed across four runs in the third frame and tacked on another four runs in the fifth inning.
North Jackson led 9-0 when Fowler scored on a passed ball with two outs in play in the bottom of the sixth inning. In the bottom of the seventh, Barnes singled on a line drive to left field, plating Brannon Oliver from third base, before Lilly doubled home Barnes and Fowler with two outs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the seventh.
Carson Smith doubled on two hits with an RBI and a run scored, and Nick Jernagin had two hits with an RBI and a run scored for the Chiefs. Smith lasted six innings on the mound, tossing seven strikeouts and walking three while allowing two hits and one run.
Jesus Garcia recorded Crossville’s lone hit and scored Caleb Causey in the first inning of a three-inning loss against North Sand Mountain in Higdon last Friday.
The Lions (0-4) tied the game at 2 in the top of the second inning when J Lopez scored on an error at second base. But the Bison took the lead for good in the bottom half of the inning, plating six runs before ending the scoring spurt with a third-out pop-out.
Noah Causey took the loss on the mound for Crossville, allowing eight runs on five hits with three strikeouts and six walks in two innings.
NSM’s Landon Keller tossed 1 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on one hit with three strikeouts and walks. Hayden Neill sat three and walked one with no hits or runs allowed across 1 2/3 innings.
Logan Shoemake registered two hits with an RBI and a run scored for the Bison. Kolten Cooper drove in two runs and Jackson Burgess scored two runs with an RBI.
