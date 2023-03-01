Nolan Fowler doubled on two hits and scored two runs, Eli Lilly doubled with two RBIs and Fort Payne fell 9-4 to North Jackson at Fort Payne High School last Saturday afternoon.

Jake Barnes contributed an RBI and scored a run on two hits, and Griffin Winn allowed five hits and four runs while striking out two and walking one across four innings of the loss for the Wildcats (2-2).

