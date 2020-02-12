Fyffe boys top Asbury, advance to 2A regional semis

Parker Godwin led the Fyffe boys with 24 points and Brody Dalton had 15 points and 10 rebounds in a 59-52 victory against Asbury in a Class 2A Northeast Sub-regional game in Fyffe on Tuesday night.
The Red Devils improved to 31-2 and advanced to the Class 2A Northeast Regional semifinal round. They play LaFayette, the undefeated, No. 1-ranked 2A team in the state, at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Jacksonville State.
LaFayette defeated Westbrook Christian 73-38 in the sub-regional round.
Austin Buster scored nine points and Micah Johnson added six rebounds in Fyffe’s win against the Rams, who finished the season at 18-11.
Jay Jones led Asbury with 14 points and Matt Wilson had 12 points.
The Red Devils raced to a 21-11 lead in the first quarter and expanded it to 35-22 at intermission.
Asbury pulled within 43-33 heading into the final period.
Here’s a look at other boys sub-regional action:
Plainview 76, Saks 46
Grant Sanders drilled five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points in the Plainview boys dominated Saks 76-46 in a Class 3A Northeast Sub-regional game at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Tuesday night.
Cole Millican scored 14 points with seven rebounds and Tristan Willingham chipped in 14 points with five assists, as the Bears improved to 28-4 and advanced to the Class 3A Northeast Regional semifinal round at Jacksonville State.
Plainview plays Midfield at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Midfield beat Glencoe 62-52 in the sub-regional round.
Jonah Williams scored nine points and Luke Smith finished with eight points and nine rebounds for the Bears.
Saks ended its season at 14-9.
Arab 69, Crossville 50
Landin Cox finished with 22 points, including five 3-pointers, and Blake Bouldin added 17 points in the Crossville boys’ 69-50 loss to Arab in a Class 5A Northeast Sub-regional game Tuesday night.
Cox made a pair of 3s and scored eight points in the opening period to keep the Lions (12-13) within 13-12 heading into the second quarter. He added another pair of 3-point baskets before the half to bring Crossville within 27-22.
Arab (19-10) poured in 21 points in the third and another 21 in the fourth to extend its advantage to a comfortable lead and advance to the Class 5A Northeast Regional.
The Lions were limited to 28 second-half points.
