Eight of DeKalb County’s AHSAA varsity football programs took the stage at the Tom Bevill Enrichment in Rainsville last Friday, as coaches and players met with media members to discuss the upcoming 2023 season.
The return of DeKalb and Jackson County Football Media Day allowed football programs from both counties to reflect on the offseason and offer a preview of the year ahead.
Here’s a look at what representatives from each DeKalb team talked about during their two-hour portion of the event:
Valley Head
With the graduation of a pair of potent offensive weapons in Eian Bain and Hunter Robinson, Valley Head will have to replace a lot of offensive production in 2023.
“Everybody has a stake in what we’re doing,” Tigers head coach Charles Hammon said.
The Tigers, who finished 10-2 with a second-round state playoff appearance last year, have continued to lean on the strength training aspect of the program, the coach said.
“The squat rack is the answer to losing skill production,” Hammon said. “We have 130- 140-pound kids squatting 400 pounds.”
Valley Head brings in a senior class of 13 players, including Ethan Webb, Aiden Logan, Brandon Vazquez and Noah Hulgan.
“We’ll play together and see where November takes us,” Hulgan said.
Valley Head’s Class 1A Region 7 features Coosa Christian, Appalachian, Cedar Bluff, Gaylesville, Decatur Heritage Christian and Woodville. Hammon said he could see a scenario where four of the region’s teams make the playoffs.
“Somebody pretty good will have to stay at home this season,” Hammon said.
The Tigers open the season Friday, Aug. 25, hosting North Sand Mountain.
Ider
Early injuries hampered Ider’s success in 2022.
Head coach Chad Grant, who begins his third season at the program’s helm, said the setbacks forced several younger players to be thrown into the mix and learn quickly.
After winning their first two games, the Hornets spiraled, losing the next eight and missing the playoffs.
“Sometimes a strong start doesn’t equate to wins,” Grant said. “Our No. 1 goal is to play hard for four quarters and get into the fourth quarter with a chance to win.”
In an effort to better limit the number of athletes having to play both offense and defense, Grant said the team has revamped its practice schedule. He said the Hornets will likely have seven two-way players this season.
“We’ll have to do a good job of feeding the ball around and getting multiple kids involved,” he said.
With Crossville not fielding a varsity team this season, the Hornets will play a preseason game against Crossville’s junior varsity squad on Thursday, Aug. 24. Ider visits Asbury for its first official game Friday, Sept. 1.
Collinsville
The Panthers lost a big senior class to graduation with eight players departing from last year’s squad that went 8-3 and played in the first round of the state postseason.
Among the graduates were Keaton DeBoard and Jordan Coker, who were each five-year starters and both moved on to the collegiate ranks.
Collinsville head coach Ernie Willingham said he’s been encouraged by the team’s summer activities as the program reloads many starting positions.
“This summer has been productive,” he said. “The effort and attitude has been great.”
Tanner Nelson, the Panthers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, said with the returning experience of the linemen — the team only lost two linemen to graduation — along with the continued maturation of QB Mason McAteer and receivers Gavin Lang and Eli Griggs and running back Kyler Beene, he expects the offense to be more diverse than last year.
“I think we will be able to do a lot more this season,” Nelson said. “Keaton was a big part of our offense. He did a good job for us.”
Collinsville hosts Pleasant Valley for a preseason game Friday, Aug. 25 at Chad Hawkins Stadium. The Panthers begin the regular season Friday, Sept. 1 at Gaylesville.
Sylvania
There’s an emphasis on details for the Sylvania Rams this season.
Third-year head coach Tyler Vann believes that a greater attention to performing the little things on the field will help the Rams reach their ultimate goal of advancing one more round from last season’s Class 3A state semifinal appearance.
“We learned from the wins, the losses and the bad plays,” Vann said. “...We’re concerned with winning the day.”
Sylvania went 10-4 last season, finishing with two losses to eventual- state-runner-up Piedmont, including their final loss in the state semifinals.
“Piedmont was a tough loss, but I thought we competed well,” Vann said. “...I try to have an answer for everything, and at times I didn’t have an answer as a play-caller. I was able to learn a lot and enjoyed everything but the defeat.”
Vann cited the offensive and defensive lines as Sylvania’s greatest strength entering this season.
“Our guys want to be a team to beat,” Vann said. “We play one of the toughest schedules in north Alabama. You have to prepare the right way every day, and that makes our guys better.”
Plainview
The Bears have not only progressed in the weight room from last season, they also have more players who can perform at multiple positions, said head coach Dale Pruitt, who enters his second year leading the football team at his alma mater.
Pruitt said Plainview has 45 varsity players, including seven seniors, entering the 2023 campaign. They’ll look to build on the strong finish they had last season, overcoming an 0-3 start, winning three of the last four games, creating a window of opportunity to be in the playoff hunt and closing at 4-6.
“We have to be physical week in, week out,” Pruitt said. “It's tough on our players. On our schedule, you for sure shouldn’t think you have a game won. The schedule encourages you to be better and our guys want to get better.”
During his opening statement to the media contingent, Pruitt addressed the hiring of his son, Jeremy Pruitt, who was hired at Plainview to be a physical education teacher as well as an assistant coach at last week’s school board meeting.
Jeremy Pruitt coached at the University of Tennessee for three seasons and was fired after the end of the 2020 season with a 15-19 record. Earlier this month, the NCAA leveled a six-year show-cause penalty, meaning a university cannot hire a coach or recruiter without NCAA approval. The penalty included a one-year suspension for the first year of employment should a college hire him in any athletics position.
“We’ll see what happens. That’s all I know,” Dale Pruitt said.
The coach also discussed the importance of having a player-driven team as opposed to a coach-driven team.
“If everything comes from the coach, what happens when players are away from the coach?” he said.
Plainview visits Douglas for a preseason game Friday, Aug. 18. The Bears host Priceville for their regular-season opener Friday, Aug. 25.
“I think the plan is to go 1-0 every week and see how things are at the end,” junior Trey Rutledge said.
Geraldine
Culture is perhaps the greatest strength of the Geraldine Bulldogs, head coach Michael Davis said during his team’s media day segment.
“You can have separation or you can be together,” the third-year head coach said. “Connecting these guys together is important, because when adversity hits, they’ll face it together.”
Said senior Jaxon Colvin, “I’ve been through a lot with these guys. (Our chemistry) has been building for a long time.”
The Bulldogs finished last season with a third-round state playoff loss to DeKalb County rival Sylvania, closing with a 9-4 overall record and a third-place finish (5-2) in Class 3A Region 6.
Davis said the way 2022 ended has boosted Geraldine’s confidence.
“We’re at a point where we went from expecting to play teams close to expecting to win every game,” he said.
Carlos Mann, who returns for his senior season, suffered a season-ending injury during a potential touchdown run along the sideline during last year’s state quarterfinal game against Sylvania. He said his teammates played an important role in raising his morale following the injury.
“I had these guys to pick me up when I was down,” he said.
The Bulldogs open the regular season with a home game against Coosa Christian on Thursday, Aug. 24.
Fyffe
After a morning of working with kids at Fyffe’s youth football camp, head coach Paul Benefield and seniors Kaden Sharp and Caleb Mitchell stopped by for Fyffe’s scheduled appearance on the stage.
The reigning AHSAA Class 2A state champion Red Devils host Piedmont for a preseason game Friday, Aug. 25 at Paul Benefield Stadium. Fyffe opens the 2023 regular season Friday, Sept. 1, hosting Geraldine.
“We might not be the biggest on the field, but we’re going to hit harder and longer,” Mitchell said.
Despite the program coming off its sixth 15-0 season since 2014, Benefield said he’s not concerned with any kind of expectations that people might want to give the team.
“I don’t think our players think much about that. I don’t,” the coach said.
The Fyffe trio discussed the importance of leadership and the pivotal role it plays in the sustained success of the program, which includes learning from the team’s veteran players.
“We hope that we’ve been training these guys for when it’s time to go,” Benefield said of his seniors. “They can’t hide behind me on the sideline anymore.”
When asked why opposing teams know where a run play is going from Fyffe’s run-heavy offense every time but still can’t stop it, quick-witted Benefield refuted the notion, saying, “(Opponents) don’t know where (the play) is going every time because we can either go left or right.”
Fort Payne
Head coach Chris Elmore said that the Wildcats are “cautiously optimistic” about the season ahead, meaning that they like the construction of the team but also realize that there’s a lot of work to be done between now and the end of August.
“We have eight guys back on each side of the ball who played significantly last year, may not have been a full-time starter, but played a lot,” Elmore said. “Some guys may have changed positions and are in a different spot than they were last year, but we have a lot of guys who played quite a bit of football for us last year and we’re looking forward to seeing them continue to develop.”
Joining Elmore as representatives from Fort Payne’s varsity football team were offensive and defensive lineman Will Patton, wide receivers Nolan Fowler and Skyler Cody and offensive lineman Jordan Wright, all of which have contributed to the Wildcats’ success in 2022.
“I think we’re in a good place right now, but we can’t be content,” Patton said. “We can always get better. There’s a lot of room to grow in many places, but I’m pretty happy with where we’re at right now.”
The Wildcats enter this year on the heels of an 8-3 season, which included a Class 6A Region 8 runner-up finish and a first-round state postseason appearance. The program has played in the state postseason in each of Elmore’s five seasons at the helm and hasn’t missed the playoffs since 2016.
As for the Wildcats’ roster, well, the numbers haven’t dwindled a bit. Elmore said the varsity team boasts about 110 players spanning grades 9-12, including 24 seniors.
“This group is pretty close,” Elmore said of his players’ relationships. “They really seem to enjoy being around each other. They’ve enjoyed playing together from seventh grade all the way up to now. I think the camaraderie is maybe more important than some other things sometimes.”
Fort Payne opens the regular season with a home game against longtime rival Scottsboro on Friday, Aug. 25, following a home preseason game against Oxford on Thursday, Aug. 17.
Region 8 features the same opposition as it did last season for the Wildcats: Mae Jemison, Gadsden City, Lee-Huntsville, Hazel Green and Buckhorn.
“I don’t think that we have the luxury to sit around and think about everybody in our region, because there are no nights when we can just roll the ball out and play,” Elmore said.
