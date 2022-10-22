Bain has 5 TDs, No. 5 Valley Head topples Gaylesville

Eian Bain rushed for 253 yards and four touchdowns, adding another touchdown through the air as No. 5 Valley Head remained unbeaten with a 57-30 victory at Gaylesville on Friday night.
The Tigers (9-0, 7-0 Class 1A-Region 7) pulled ahead for good at 20-14 when Bain ran for a 14-yard touchdown and Hernan Moreno added a 2-point conversion run with 1:38 left in the first half.
Valley Head led 28-14 at halftime, 44-14 by the end of the third quarter and finished with 525 yards of offense to Gaylesville’s 252 yards.
Hunter Robinson ran for 166 yards and two touchdowns, with one scoring reception for 35 yards for Valley Head.
The Tigers visit Collinsville at 7 p.m. next Thursday.
Scottsboro 54, Crossville 7 —
Scottsboro ran for a season-high 397 yards on 29 carries in a 54-7 win against Crossville at Trammell Stadium in Scottsboro on Friday night.
The Wildcats (6-3, 5-1 Class 5A-Region 7) bested last week’s 391 yards rushing in a win at Douglas. Keelan Alvarez, who surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the season during Friday’s game, rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries while Jacobi Edmondson ran for 105 yards on 10 carries, Tre Bland ran for 85 yards on two carries and Jones ran for 56 yards on six carries. Jake Jones completed 2 of 3 passing attempts for 23 yards, including a 16-yarder to Kyle Wright that helped set up the Wildcats’ first score.
Crossville (0-9, 0-6) avoided the shutout on Steven Juan’s 10-yard touchdown run with 2:27 remaining. Juan ran for 91 yards on 36 carries while Caleb Causey had 50 yards on 16 carries.
Crossville wraps the 2022 season at home next week, hosting DeKalb County rival Geraldine while looking to avoid back-to-back 0-10 seasons.
Tabernacle Christian 30, Cornerstone Christian Academy 20 —
After a 12-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, Cornerstone Christian Academy fell to Tabernacle Christian 30-20 on Friday night.
The loss brought an end to the Eagles’ 2022 campaign. The team finished with a 4-4 overall record and a 2-4 mark in CFA Eight-Man.
Tabernacle advanced to the CFA playoffs as the No. 3 seed, facing No. 2 Jacksonville in the state semifinal round next week. Top-seeded Russell Christian Academy (Miss.) plays No. 4 Tuscaloosa Christian in the other semifinal-round matchup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.