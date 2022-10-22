 Skip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

Bain has 5 TDs, No. 5 Valley Head topples Gaylesville

Crossville falls to Scottsboro; Cornerstone ends season vs. Tabernacle

Eian Bain rushed for 253 yards and four touchdowns, adding another touchdown through the air as No. 5 Valley Head remained unbeaten with a 57-30 victory at Gaylesville on Friday night. 

The Tigers (9-0, 7-0 Class 1A-Region 7) pulled ahead for good at 20-14 when Bain ran for a 14-yard touchdown and Hernan Moreno added a 2-point conversion run with 1:38 left in the first half.

