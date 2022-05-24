In a spring game featuring a half of varsity action and a half of junior varsity play, Geraldine’s varsity defense didn’t allow Collinsville anywhere near the end zone.
Combined with the defensive success, the Bulldogs’ run protection led to four long scoring plays in a 38-8 victory against the Panthers at Geraldine’s Coolidge-Isbell Field on Friday night.
“Our defense is further along than our offense,” Bulldogs head coach Michael Davis said. “We pride ourselves in running to the football and I’m impressed with how the guys ran to the football tonight.”
Caleb Hall rushed for three touchdowns and Geraldine led 31-0 at intermission after its run game had periods of success breaking into open field.
“We wanted to play a tough team like Geraldine for our spring game,” Panthers head coach Ernie Willingham said. “We knew they were going to push us around some and they did.”
After the Panthers punted on the game’s opening series, Geraldine used three plays to reach the end zone. Carlos Mann took a handoff to the left side before cutting up the middle behind blocks and racing past Collinsville’s secondary for a 50-plus-yard score with 9:57 left in the quarter.
In similar scoring style, Hall dashed for a 40-plus-yard touchdown on the Bulldogs’ third series. He ran left and cut to the middle before using his speed to gain separation as he veered along the left sideline for a score with 47 seconds remaining in the period.
Hall took the ball along the left side again for his next scoring run from midfield early in the second period, pushing Geraldine into a 21-0 advantage.
With seven minutes to play in the half, Jaxon Colvin, DeKalb County’s reigning player of the year, hit Brock Gilbert for a 26-yard gain on a fade route along the left sideline. Gilbert was downed at the 6-yard line, where Hall bulldozed up the middle for his third score of the night.
Danny Felipe booted a 25-yard field goal with 1:50 left in the half for the varsity’s final points.
Davis addressed concerns about the number of penalties Geraldine committed while trying to establish consistency in its rushing effort.
“We had some pretty explosive plays tonight, but we’re a long way away from where we want to be, as far as the run game,” he said. “We had way too many holding penalties, things we need to correct before the fall.
“I’m impressed with the effort and them communicating out there, but we have a lot of work to do.”
Collinsville scored its lone touchdown with 1:56 left in regulation. Mason McAteer connected with Gavin Lang on a slant route across the middle deep in Geraldine territory. McAteer ran to the left pylon for the successful ensuing 2-point conversion attempt.
“I thought we had a good spring, got a lot accomplished. The kids got after it and their attitudes were great,” Willingham said.
The Bulldogs’ JV tacked on a final scoring run from beyond midfield with 1:39 remaining. Eli Schlageter pounded the ball through the left side of the field, using blocks to break free of a final wave of Collinsville defenders and reach the end zone. Shawn Reyes added the extra-point kick.
“There’s nothing like football season,” Davis said. “Us playing in the spring gives the community the feeling of football season. The (players) like it, they thrive in it. …When football games are going on, the community comes out and supports us and that means a lot. It’s just great to be back in that environment.”
