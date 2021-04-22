Plainview appeared at No. 3 in Class 3A in the season’s final Alabama Sports Writers Association state high school softball rankings, released Thursday morning.
The 29-5-1 Bears were the lone DeKalb County team to make a top-10 appearance in the final rankings. However, 6A Fort Payne (25-9), 3A Collinsville (15-12-1) and 3A Geraldine (15-10-1) received top-10 nominations.
Plainview won its last four games and 13 of its 16 contests in April. The Bears were behind No. 1 Prattville Christian (23-6) and No. 2 Houston Academy (30-4), respectively, this week.
Here are the final ASWA state softball rankings:
CLASS 7A
1. Hewitt-Trussville (33-2-1)
2. Fairhope (25-2)
3. Spain Park (30-5-1)
4. Bob Jones (25-3)
5. Austin (32-8)
6. Thompson (31-6)
7. Vestavia Hills (21-13)
8. Auburn (19-7)
9. Central-Phenix City (24-5)
10. Hoover (22-11)
Others nominated: Albertville (22-11), Alma Bryant (13-7), Baker (11-17), Dothan (31-9), Sparkman (27-8), Theodore (26-9), Tuscaloosa Co. (20-18-1).
CLASS 6A
1. Athens (35-9)
2. Helena (33-8)
3. Spanish Fort (27-4)
4. Springville (27-8)
5. Buckhorn (25-12)
6. Hazel Green (25-13)
7. Hartselle (31-15)
8. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (30-8)
9. Cullman (24-11)
10. Muscle Shoals (24-4)
Others nominated: Baldwin Co. (11-6), Chelsea (20-12), Fort Payne (25-9), Mortimer Jordan (13-14-1), Pell City (23-9-2), Saraland (18-11), Scottsboro (16-11-1), Wetumpka (27-11).
CLASS 5A
1. Faith Academy (17-2-1)
2. Tallassee (25-8-2)
3. Elmore Co. (26-9)
4. Brewbaker Tech (22-7)
5. Hayden (26-6-1)
6. Ardmore (22-14)
7. Satsuma (22-7)
8. Corner (24-11)
9. Alexandria (24-10)
10. West Point (19-17-2)
Others nominated: Andalusia (22-11-1), Douglas (17-4), East Limestone (20-12-1), John Carroll (21-8), Lawrence Co. (27-17), Moody (12-15), Rehobeth (17-15).
CLASS 4A
1. Rogers (31-6)
2. Curry (37-7)
3. Cleburne Co. (23-9)
4. Northside (30-7)
5. North Jackson (24-13-1)
6. Madison Co. (28-9)
7. LAMP (20-7)
8. Etowah (27-8)
9. Dale Co. (18-17)
10. St. James (17-6)
Others nominated: Alabama Christian (12-15), American Christian (16-13), Brooks (19-16), Cherokee Co. (19-12), Geneva (12-9), Gordo (23-14-1), Madison Academy (17-4), Priceville (21-10-1), Wilson (18-14).
CLASS 3A
1. Prattville Christian (23-6)
2. Houston Academy (30-4)
3. Plainview (29-5-1)
4. Pleasant Valley (26-12)
5. Mobile Christian (20-6)
6. Opp (31-9-1)
7. Wicksburg (26-14)
8. Oakman (16-10)
9. Winfield (26-13-1)
10. Danville (16-14)
Others nominated: Beulah (18-11), Collinsville (15-12-1), Elkmont (15-12-1), Flomaton (11-8), Geraldine (15-10-1), Ohatchee (19-11-1), T.R. Miller (24-11).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (24-8)
2. Sumiton Christian (27-9)
3. G.W. Long (20-2)
4. Mars Hill Bible (30-11)
5. Leroy (32-4)
6. Hatton (24-17)
7. Orange Beach (22-7)
8. Spring Garden (19-6)
9. Red Bay (18-11)
10. Sand Rock (25-14-1)
Others nominated: Falkville (13-15), Horseshoe Bend (13-16), Locust Fork (12-4), Vincent (18-7), West End (8-6).
CLASS 1A
1. Brantley (19-8)
2. South Lamar (20-13)
3. Skyline (17-11-1)
4. Appalachian (13-6)
5. Kinston (15-12)
6. Belgreen (17-14)
7. Holy Spirit (8-11)
8. Maplesville (21-12)
9. Millry (17-9)
10. Sweet Water (15-16)
Others nominated: Athens Bible (13-13), Berry (17-17), Cherokee (19-10), Waterloo (14-17).
AISA
1. Pike Liberal Arts (26-8)
2. Macon East (38-15)
3. Clarke Prep (27-6)
4. Bessemer Academy (23-5)
5. Glenwood (25-13-1)
6. Southern Academy (22-5)
7. Lakeside (16-15)
8. Hooper (24-13)
9. Edgewood (20-16)
10. Abbeville Christian (15-12)
Others nominated: Jackson Academy (11-10).
