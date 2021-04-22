Today

Cloudy skies. High 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Rain and thunderstorms. High 71F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.