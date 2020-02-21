Fort Payne's Fowler earns gold at regionals

Kristen Fowler became the best Army Junior ROTC sporting clay shooter in the southeast earlier this month.
The Fort Payne High School student won the individual gold medal with a clutch comeback at the JROTC Service Southeast Regional in Anniston.
The Fort Payne varsity team, consisting of Fowler, Jade Robison, Ibet Perez, Cameron McElrath, with Kaiya Chitwood as alternate, finished in fifth place, two points behind the fourth-place team, and only three points away from reaching the podium for third place. They were one of 33 Army and Air Force JROTC teams consisting of more than 150 shooters at the competition.
Trailing the leading shooter by 10 shots in the standing finals, Fowler rallied from an almost-insurmountable deficit in the sport to earn the gold medal.
Fowler sat in third place going into the finals, four points behind the second-place shooter and 11 points behind the leader.
Within four shots, Fowler narrowed the scoring gap and advanced into second place. By her eighth shot, Fowler trailed the leader by two points.
On shot No. 9, Fowler fired a 10.5 (0.4 from a perfect bullseye). the first-place shooter fired a 10.3, staying ahead by 1.5 points.
Fowler clinched the gold medal with a 9.0 on her final shot, winning by a half-point margin.
Fowler’s path to gold started in December 2019, in a competition where participants fire on their home range and send their results to the match director.
The Fort Payne rifle team competes in the American Legion Alabama Commander’s Cup in Anniston on March 7, where the Wildcats hope to retain the cup.
On March 21, Fort Payne travels to Anniston for the North Alabama Rifle League Championships, where its 11-0 regular season record will be challenged by shooters from Sparkman, Hazel Green, Buckhorn and seven other high schools within the league.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.