Kennzie Smith drained five 3-point baskets and tallied 19 points, leading the Ider girls in a 66-20 victory against Valley Head in the quarterfinal round of the DeKalb County Tournament in Rainsville on Monday afternoon.
Makinley Traylor scored 17 points and Savannah Seals contributed 10 points, as the No. 2-seeded Hornets limited the No. 7-seeded Tigers to five points in the second half, including a third-quarter shutout at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum.
Sophia Blair led Valley Head (7-8) with 10 points and Jenna McKenzie and Emma Harrison scored five points apiece.
Ider (12-7) maintained a 32-15 halftime advantage before an 8-0 run expanded it to 49-15 by the start of the fourth quarter.
Smith made two of her 3-pointers in the third and three more in the final period.
The Hornets advance to play the winner of the No. 3 Sylvania/No. 6 Fyffe matchup at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Monday’s girls quarterfinal-round game between the No. 1-seeded Plainview and No. 8 Crossville was canceled. Plainview received the win by forfeit and advanced to the semifinal round, playing the winner of the No.4 Geraldine/No. 5 Collinsville contest at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum.
BOYS
Geraldine 111, Valley Head 67:
Connor Johnson recorded seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 33 points, as Geraldine used a strong start to rout Valley Head 111-67 in the quarterfinal round Monday night.
Lucas Bryant scored 16 points, Jaxon Colvin and Redick Smith added 15 points apiece, helping provide a balanced attack for the No. 2-seeded Bulldogs, who advanced to play the No. 3 Ider/No. 6 Sylvania winner in the semifinal round at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
All 10 Geraldine players scored in the game. Colton Lusher scored nine points, Cody Satterfield had eight points and Jackson Powell had seven points.
The Bulldogs improved to 11-6 after sprinting to a 41-22 lead by the end of the first period against No 7-seeded Valley Head (6-11). Johnson scored 16 points in the opening frame, including four 3-pointers.
Geraldine led 65-44 at halftime and 93-61 to start the fourth.
Lane Ingram paced the Tigers with 17 points, Chandler Johnson scored 15 points, Eian Bain chipped in 11 points and Mason Vest had eight points.
The No. 1 Plainview/No. 8 Crossville matchup scheduled for Monday night was canceled. Plainview received the win by forfeit and advanced to the semifinal round. The top-seeded Bears play the No. 4 Collinsville/No. 5 Fyffe winner at 6 p.m. Friday at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum.
All tournament schedules are subject to change.
