After Fort Payne rallied to tie Athens at 21 with 9:37 left regulation, a series of miscues led to the game snowballing out of the Wildcats’ control in a 48-21 loss at Larry McCoy Field at Athens Stadium on Friday night.
Caiden Dumas returned a Fort Payne punt for a touchdown and added a 2-point conversion reception to extend the Golden Eagles lead to 35-21 with 4:47 remaining, swinging momentum to the home side.
“I thought we protected and punted the ball fine, we just didn’t get (Dumas) down on the ground,” Wildcats head coach Chris Elmore said. “From that point, it kind of snowballed on us, but I was proud of the way we battled all night and got it to 21-21 against a good football team — their record isn’t indicative of what kind of team they have.”
Kameron Gatewood finished with four rushing touchdowns for the Golden Eagles (4-5), who led 21-14 at the start of the second half.
Jake Barnes hit Brannon Oliver for a 60-yard touchdown connection to tie the game at 21, sparking Fort Payne’s offense that was under pressure from Athens’ pass rush throughout the night.
The Golden Eagles quickly extinguished everything, however, as Jay’shon Ridgle had a 51-yard scoring burst up the middle of Fort Payne’s defense with 6:41 left. A failed ensuing 2-point conversion try failed, keeping things locked at 27-21.
Things got worse for the Wildcats (7-2), as they quickly lost a fumble and Gatewood scored his third rushing touchdown of the night from 3 yards out with 3:38 to play, making it 41-21.
Gatewood added a fourth rushing score with 1:30 remaining.
Elmore said Athens’ Gatewood, Ridgle and Larry Howard were “probably the best group of three skill players we’ve seen all year.”
Kobe King intercepted two passes for Fort Payne’s defense. Dax Varnadore found Skyler Cody floating ahead of his defender for a 30-yard scoring strike, knotting the game at 7 with 7:25 left in the first quarter. Bennett Blanks plunged across the goal line from 1 yard out early in the second quarter to tie things at 14.
“(Athens) played really well tonight, they were tough to beat,” Elmore said. “We just couldn’t make enough plays in the fourth quarter to get it done.”
Up next for the Wildcats: a regular-season finale at home against Cherokee County next Friday night.
