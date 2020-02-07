RAINSVILLE — The Plainview boys basketball team maintained their dominance in area play Thursday night.
Cole Millican hit four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 28 points, Tristan Willingham added four 3s with 14 points and the Bears earned their fifth straight Class 3A, Area 15 championship in a 72-44 win against Geraldine at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum.
“It’s a testament to our kids and our program,” Plainview coach Robi Coker said. “It takes good players to win championships and we’ve had some great players come through here the past few years.
“It’s about good seniors and leadership. It’s about blocking out the noise and concentrating on winning games.”
Plainview (27-4) held a 37-30 lead at the start of the third quarter and extended it to 61-39 by quarter’s end, courtesy of a 9-4 run.
Willingham drilled all four of his 3-point baskets in the third, including one that pushed Plainview to a 43-30 lead early in the period. Willingham stole a pass and assisted Luke Smith on a layup to make it 46-34 with 4 minutes left, before Smith had a steal and dunk with 1:14 remaining to lead 56-39.
“Offensively, we were able to create some scoring opportunities in transition,” Coker said. “I thought the key was our rebounding. It led to some easy baskets.”
Millican had a steal and layup to extend the advantage to 19 points and Willingham capped the period with a 3-pointer with 31.2 left.
The Bears finished with 13 3-pointers and 11 of 19 shooting from the free throw line.
Smith scored nine points and Grant Sanders added eight points for Plainview.
Ridge Berry led the Bulldogs (10-19) with 15 points, and Jaxon Colvin and Kaejuan Hatley each added 11 points.
“Coach (Joey) Rowell did a good job of keeping his guys together,” Coker said. “With their physicality and toughness, they’ll make for a tough night out for some teams.”
The Bears led 29-17 after the opening period. Millican accounted for 21 points in the quarter. He had five layups and three 3-pointers during the stretch.
The Class 3A, Area 11 championship game between Piedmont and Saks will be played at 6 p.m. Saturday. Plainview will host the loser Tuesday night, while Geraldine will travel to play the winner Tuesday night.
