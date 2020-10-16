The Fort Payne volleyball team’s season ended with a 3-0 loss against Homewood in the AHSAA North Regional Tournament on Thursday night.
The Wildcats defeated Scottsboro 3-1 (25-14, 25-6, 23-25, 25-20) to win the Class 6A, Area 15 championship Tuesday.
Fort Payne’s Cooper Garrett registered 18 kills to earn area tournament MVP. She was joined on the all-tournament team by teammates Braden Barksdale, Macie Hammon and Sophie Beason.
Barksdale finished with 40 digs, Hammon had 26 assists and seven kills and Beason contributed 13 kills. Anna Banks added 21 digs, Lily Jackson chipped in nine digs, seven kills and five aces and Natalie Hotalen had 20 assists and two aces. Harleigh Sullivan finished with eight kills and Abby Boatwright had 12 digs.
Geraldine won the Class 3A, Area 12 championship, defeating Collinsville 3-0 (25-7, 25-2, 35-9) and Glencoe 3-0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-7).
For the tournament, Geraldine’s Lilly Rowell contributed 24 digs, 15 kills, seven aces, three assists and one block. Zoey Faulkner had 38 digs and three kills, Jaden Dismuke added 37 digs with eight aces and four assists and Brooklyn Hall had 25 kills, two digs and one block. Lydia West finished with 12 kills with seven digs, one block and one ace, Emma Baker recorded 15 assists, 10 digs and four aces and Kaleigh Butler contributed 13 kills and four digs.
Geraldine hosts Fyffe in a 3A North Regional match at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Plainview hosts Glencoe in a 3A North Regional match at noon Saturday.
