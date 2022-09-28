Moving into AHSAA’s Week 6 with respective 5-0 records, Fyffe retained its No. 1 spot in Class 2A, while Valley Head remained at No. 6 in 1A in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association state high school football rankings.
While missing the top-10 cut, Sylvania (4-1) received nominations in 3A, and Collinsville (4-1) garnered votes in 2A.
This week’s ASWA rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
2. Fairhope (1); 5-0; 165
3. Thompson (1); 4-2; 156
5. Central-Phenix City; 4-2; 111
6. Hewitt-Trussville; 4-2; 91
10. Tuscaloosa Co.; 4-1; 30
Others receiving votes: Austin (4-2) 6, Sparkman (4-1) 6, Prattville (3-2) 4, Vestavia Hills (2-3) 1.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (11); 6-0; 205
2. Clay-Chalkville (7); 5-1; 176
4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (2); 6-0; 150
5. Mountain Brook; 5-1; 131
7. Pinson Valley; 3-2; 77
8. Muscle Shoals; 5-0; 63
9. Carver-Montgomery; 5-0; 21
Others receiving votes: Gardendale (3-2) 15, Homewood (4-2) 6, Pike Road (3-2) 5, Benjamin Russell (4-1) 3, Briarwood (3-2) 3, McGill-Toolen (3-2) 3, Helena (5-1) 2, Center Point (5-1) 1, Wetumpka (5-1) 1.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. UMS-Wright (19); 5-0; 237
3. Guntersville (1); 6-0; 156
5. Pleasant Grove; 4-1; 113
Others receiving votes: Arab (5-1) 16, Demopolis (5-1) 8, Faith-Mobile (4-1) 6, Fairview (4-1) 5, Charles Henderson (4-1) 4, Williamson (5-1) 2, Southside-Gadsden (5-1) 1.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Catholic-Montgomery (16); 6-0; 225
Others receiving votes: Deshler (6-0) 14, Etowah (4-1) 7, West Morgan (5-0) 6, Corner (5-0) 5, Orange Beach (3-1) 3, Randolph (4-1) 2, Jackson (3-2) 1.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (13); 5-1; 213
3. Piedmont (2); 3-2; 156
9. Dadeville (1); 5-0; 42
Others receiving votes: Straughn (4-1) 20, Thomasville (4-1) 14, Excel (4-1) 12, Sylvania (4-1) 5, Trinity (5-1) 5, Madison Aca. (3-2) 4, Randolph Co. (5-0) 4.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
2. Highland Home; 6-0; 179
Others receiving votes: Southeastern-Blount (5-0) 21, Collinsville (4-1) 9, Lexington (4-1) 9, Luverne (4-2) 9, J.U. Blacksher (4-2) 6, Hatton (4-1) 2, Tanner (4-2) 2, West End-Walnut Grove (5-1) 1.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
7. Spring Garden; 5-1; 79
Others receiving votes: Georgiana (6-0) 16, Millry (5-1) 13, Lynn (4-1) 9.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Patrician (16); 5-0; 227
2. Lee-Scott (3); 5-0; 186
3. Jackson Aca. (1); 6-0; 156
4. Autauga Aca.; 3-1; 120
6. Lowndes Aca.; 4-1; 107
8. Chambers Aca.; 4-2; 67
9. Crenshaw Chr.; 4-1; 47
Others receiving votes: Banks Aca. (3-2) 1, Morgan Aca. (3-2) 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.