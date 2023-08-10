When AL.com released its preseason volleyball rankings Thursday morning, five DeKalb County teams were among those listed.

In AHSAA Class 3A, Plainview posted at No. 4 and Geraldine was ranked seventh in the classification. 

Plainview comes into the 2023 season as the reigning 3A state runner-up. The Bears fell 3-1 to Prattville Christian Academy in the state final  last October.

Geraldine closed the 2022 campaign with a 3-2 loss to PCA in the opening round of the 3A state tournament.

Although Plainview and Geraldine were the only two county squads to make AL.com’s preseason top 10, Fort Payne (6A), Fyffe (2A) and Ider (2A)  each among the preseason list’s “teams to watch.” 

Fyffe was the only other DeKalb program to appear in last year’s state round. The Red Devils took a 3-0, first-round loss to Bayshore Christian.

The AL.com preseason volleyball rankings:

Class 7A

1. McGill-Toolen

2. Bob Jones

3. Enterprise

4. Hoover

5. Chelsea

6. Spain Park

7. Huntsville

8. Vestavia Hills

9. Thompson

10. Oak Mountain

Teams to watch (A-Z): Auburn, Daphne, Sparkman, St. Paul’s.

Class 6A

1. Bayside Academy

2. Spanish Fort

3. Mountain Brook

4. Hazel Green

5. Pelham

6. Homewood

7. Hartselle

8. Saraland

9. St. James

10. Cullman

Teams to watch (A-Z): Briarwood Christian, Buckhorn, Fort Payne, John Carroll, Muscle Shoals, Northridge, Oxford, Pike Road.

Class 5A

1. Arab

2. Montgomery Academy

3. Jasper

4. Westminster Christian

5. Lawrence County

6. Gulf Shores

7. Alexandria

8. Guntersville

9. Southside-Gadsden

10. Providence Christian

Teams to watch (A-Z): Boaz, Brewbaker Tech, Fairview, Faith Academy, Madison Academy, Rehobeth.

Class 4A

1. Trinity

2. Montgomery Catholic

3. Madison County

4. Orange Beach

5. New Hope

6. UMS-Wright

7. Deshler

8. Good Hope

9. Priceville

10. Brooks

Teams to watch (A-Z): Andalusia, Central-Florence, Curry, DAR, Satsuma, West Morgan.

Class 3A

1. Prattville Christian

2. St. Luke’s

3. Houston Academy

4. Plainview

5. Danville

6. Westbrook Christian

7. Geraldine

8. Ohatchee

9. Mobile Christian

10. Susan Moore

Teams to watch (A-Z): Hokes Bluff, Lauderdale County, Opp, Piedmont.

Class 2A

1. Donoho

2. Pleasant Valley

3. G.W. Long

4. Lindsay Lane

5. Sand Rock

6. Bayshore Christian

7. Winston County

8. Lexington

9. Hatton

10. Mars Hill Bible

Teams to watch (A-Z): Ariton, Fyffe, Horseshoe Bend, Ider, Lamar County, Tuscaloosa Academy, Washington County, Westminster-Oak Mountain.

Class 1A

1. Addison

2. Spring Garden

3. Athens Bible

4. Pleasant Home

5. Covenant Christian

6. Brantley

7. Meek

8. University Charter

9. Leroy

10. Kinston

Teams to watch (A-Z): Cedar Bluff, South Lamar, Woodville.

