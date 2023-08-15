After placing second at last year’s AHSAA Class 6A Section 5 meet, the Fort Payne boys cross country team is on a mission to make program history.
The Fort Payne boys program has never won a sectional title.
This year’s squad aims to change that.
Leading the way are four seniors: Tyler Anthony, Ethan McElhaney, Samuel Moses and Orlando Valdez.
“They’re one of the best senior groups of boys that I’ve ever coached,” said FPHS cross country head coach Ashley Jackson. “They’re all-in, have a willingness to get better every day. They never complain. They’re just on fire. They’re wanting to win.
“They make the younger boys on the team want to do better. They’re just good role models and they’re actually really funny too, so they bring a lot of life to the team.”
The FPHS boys and girls cross country teams (varsity and junior varsity) begin season competition Thursday, Aug. 24 at Scottsboro’s 2.1-Mile Opener at John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions.
While the Fort Payne girls team had clear running leaders Nos. 1-3 last season, it wasn’t as clear with the boys team.
Jackson said she had several people ask about who was her top boys runner. Even she didn’t know, because the team had a different top finisher nearly every week.
She said the forecast for this year’s boys squad looks similar.
“When I look at them at practice, my top five all look equal,” Jackson said. “I have a great top-five group. But you can’t just rely on them. You have to have six, seven and eight; that’s where I’m trying to pull from. We shall see how that goes.”
Some younger runners looking to make an impact for the boys team this season include juniors Ismael Jiminez and Pablo Rodriguez, along with Daniel De Leon, a freshman who ran in the state meet last year, and Logan Bryant, a sophomore who has competed in cross country since he was a seventh-grader.
“The boys are not only shooting to win the sectionals, but they want to be in the top five teams,” Jackson said.
While the Fort Payne boys are buoyed by four seniors, the girls team is absent of seniors.
On the girls’ side, Jackson said freshman Kyndal Hughes is projected to be the team’s No. 1 runner. Hughes will be joined closely by eighth-grader Arianna Ignacio.
“She and Kyndal have been running pretty good side by side at practice,” Jackson said.
Sara Boatwright and Reese McCurdy will also provide heavy contributions to the success of this year’s girls team, as will Ruthie Jones, who shines as a sprinter for the track team.
The girls are shooting for their 11th straight sectional title.
“It’s not going to be a shoo-in like some years in the past, but it’s doable,” Jackson said. “It won’t be handed to them. They’ll have to work if they want to do it, and they do want to do it. It’s going to take every girl running well at sectionals to win.”
Most of the courses on this year’s schedule are ones that Fort Payne’s athletes have run before. The only new addition to the schedule is the Guntersville course, where the Wildcats will compete for the Lake Guntersville Invite on Saturday, Oct. 7.
Here’s Fort Payne’s 2023 cross country schedule, which is subject to change:
8/24 2.1-Mile Opener at Scottsboro
8/26 Pisgah Invite at Pisgah
9/9 Movin’ on Main Street 5K at Fort Payne
9/21 Noccalula Falls Invite at Gadsden
9/30 Black and Gold Invite at Scottsboro
10/7 Lake Guntersville Invite at Guntersville
10/14 Randolph Invite at Huntsville (varsity only)
10/26 Last Chance Invite at Scottsboro (varsity only)
11/2 Sectional meet at Scottsboro (varsity only)
11/11 State meet at Moulton (varsity only)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.