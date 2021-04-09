Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of features on DeKalb County student-athletes who received Bryant-Jordan Foundation scholarships. A total of 56 seniors in the AHSAA were selected in each category from nominations submitted by member schools. Eight students, one from each district in each of the AHSAA’s 1A through 6A classifications, and four students in Class 7A will receive $3,000 scholarships for their selection. The Bryant-Jordan Awards program, named for legendary coaches Paul “Bear” Bryant and Ralph “Shug” Jordan, was created in 1986 by the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in conjunction with the AHSAA. It is supervised by the Bryant-Jordan Foundation’s Board of Directors and has been recognizing senior student-athletes annually since 1986 (scholar-athlete) and 1989 (achievement award). Geraldine senior Collin Mayfield was selected for 3A, Region 6’s scholar-athlete award.
GERALDINE — In Collin Mayfield’s last state championship appearance at the 2020 AHSAA Cross Country State Championships at Oakville Indian Mounds Park in Oakville in November, he competed despite a nagging leg injury.
He finished second overall in the Class 3A boys championship race, and a visit to his doctor revealed he’d suffered a stress reaction — occurring before a stress fracture — in addition to peroneal tendonitis.
Three and a half months of therapy ensued.
“It was about two weeks before indoor state when I thought maybe I could try and run in one event,” Mayfield said. “But I started hurting again, and about five weeks ago I went to the doctor and he said it’s a stress fracture.”
The four-time state champion runner was forced to shut down his entire outdoor track and field senior season, along with his pursuit of additional state championships.
“I’ve been upset about it a lot of the time, but I’ve also thought about how much worse it could be,” Mayfield said. “It’s been frustrating because it’s lasted a lot longer than it’s supposed to last.”
As his high school athletics career has come to a close, Mayfield said he’s been proud of the racing achievements of his fellow 2021 classmates across the state and has shifted his focus on being ready for his collegiate academic and athletic career at Lee University.
“I’ve been sad, but I know I have college to look forward to and I’m part of a really talented recruiting class at Lee and I think we’re going to be pretty good,” he said. “I’ve moved past being upset about (the injury) because it’s lasted so long. Once it’s over I’ll hopefully be able to forget about it.
“I wish I could’ve competed at indoor and outdoor state this year and tried to win some more state championships, but just like anything, you can’t just sit there and worry your life away and I’m trying not to.”
During his recovery phase, Mayfield has taken up swimming and riding a stationary bike to stay fit. He said his new hobbies have consumed just as much time as his training for cross country and track did.
“I’ve been reading a lot,” he said. “Recently, about a month ago, I tried to learn how to play the piano and it’s something I’m going to keep pursuing even when I’m back running. I got a lot of Netflix watching in while I’ve been on the stationary bike.”
Said Geraldine cross country and track and field coach Robin Bynum, “Collin loves a challenge. He wakes up daily looking to be better. Whether that be a better athlete, student, person and especially a better Christian. He sets goals high and looks forward to working toward his goals. He is not a quitter and has definitely proven that after the challenge of being injured.”
The Geraldine senior has won three individual state titles in track and field, with his last coming at last year’s AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham. Additionally, he won an individual cross country title in 2019.
Capturing his first state championship at the 2019 state cross country meet opened Mayfield’s eyes to a world of winning possibilities.
“I wasn’t thinking of just how amazing winning was and how excited I was to have won a state championship, I was thinking about how many more I was going to try to win and how I had so many opportunities to do it,” he said. “Back before the pandemic, I thought, ‘Maybe I could come away with close to 10.’ But after (COVID-19) and getting injured, I didn’t have a chance to compete anymore.”
Mayfield said the athletic achievement he’s most proud to have accomplished as a high-schooler wasn’t one of his state championships, however. He said it was his personal best time in the 3200-meter run, clocked at the Music City Distance Carnival in Nashville in August 2020.
“The outdoor season got canceled but I kept training through it and I worked my butt off all summer,” Mayfield said. “This August, I got into an outdoor meet and I PR’d by 17 seconds, and that was what really stood out to my college coach and helped me get on at Lee.”
Mayfield said he has career interests in business, communications and marketing. Never the shy type, Mayfield said he believes he can put his communication skills to the test in a chosen career.
