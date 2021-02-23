Connor Cash plated a run from third base on an error in the bottom of the eighth to lift the Fort Payne Wildcats past the Plainview Bears 1-0 in Fort Payne’s home-opener Monday afternoon.
Eli Kirby picked up the win in two innings of relief, allowing no runs on one hit, struck out eight batters and walked none. Dalton Gray struck out eight and walked none while surrendering no hits or runs in six innings of his starting effort.
The Wildcats (2-2) left nine runners on base and finished with four hits.
Plainview (1-1) left two runners in scoring position.
Bryson Richey took the loss for the Bears, tossing three innings while walking two and striking out four.
Fyffe 3, Collinsville 1:
Fyffe’s Ike Rowell struck out 14 Collinsville batters in a complete-game win in the second game of a doubleheader at Fyffe on Saturday.
Rowell surrendered one run on seven hits and walked four for the Red Devils (2-0).
Will Stephens batted 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, Koby Harris had a double, two hits, an RBI and a run scored. Austin Mulligan and Riley West each had doubles for the Red Devils.
Keaton DeBoard pitched a complete game for the Panthers (0-1). He gave up three runs on six hits with one walk and one strikeout. He also led the team at the plate with two hits.
Tanner Cowart retired 13 batters while allowing no runs on two hits with one walk in a complete-game shutout (7-0) against Ashville in Fyffe’s winning debut Saturday.
Cowart gave up two hits and walked one Ashville batter as Fyffe’s defense backed his performance.
Sylvania 6, Crossville 4:
The Sylvania Rams plated two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to rally past the Crossville Lions on Saturday.
Blake Phillips flew into a fielder’s choice, allowing Eli Gurley and Preston Holcomb to score the Rams’ winning runs.
Gurley and Holcomb each finished with two hits apiece for Sylvania, while Phillips amassed four RBIs.
Chambers Gavin struck out five and walked three while allowing one run on three hits in four innings on the mound for the Rams.
Dakota Causey retired 10 batters and walked seven while giving up six runs and three hits for the Lions.
Harley Hicks smashed two doubles and Causey added another double for Crossville, who left nine runners on base.
Crossville 11, Pisgah 3:
Crossville piled on five runs in the fourth inning to take a commanding 10-1 advantage in a blowout win against Pisgah on Saturday.
Trace Allen lasted four innings in the start for the Lions, surrendering two runs on one hit while striking out six and walking five.
Dakota Causey finished with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored, Quentin Chapman had a double with an RBI and scored two runs, Hicks added a double with four RBIs and a run scored and Kolby Lesley contributed three hits and three runs.
Pisgah left nine runners aboard and registered just two hits.
Valley Head 8, Pisgah 5:
Gentry Grisham excelled on the mound and at the plate for the Valley Head Tigers in a victory at Pisgah on Friday.
The Tigers (1-0) plated four runs in the second inning to take a 5-1 lead. Pisgah scored four runs in the fifth inning to close the gap to 6-5. Valley Head added a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh to seal the win.
Grisham retired 10 batters and walked six while allowing no runs on one hit in four innings of a winning effort; he had two hits and scored two runs at the plate. Teammate Hunter Robertson finished with an RBI and two runs scored, and Ashton Brown, Luke Harrison and Skylar Haney had an RBI apiece.
Collinsville 2, Ashville 0:
Dalton Hughes threw a complete-game shutout in Collinsville’s win against Ashville in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader at Fyffe.
Hughes also led the Panthers (1-1) at the plate with two hits, including a double. Malachi Orr scored a run and Jordan Coker finished with an RBI.
Hughes stole home to put Collinsville on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning. Coker singled on a ground ball to left field in bottom of the sixth and Malachi Orr beat the ensuing throw to home plate.
Ider 8, Coosa Christian 2:
Peyton Hood belted three triples and Keegan Whitaker struck out six and allowed no runs in 3 1/3 innings in Ider’s win against Coosa Christian in a doubleheader on Saturday.
Hood had an RBI and scored three runs, Whitaker hit a double and scored a run and Everett King chipped in two runs for the Hornets (4-1).
Ider limited Coosa Christian to just two hits, as pitcher Brandon Hammonds took the loss in 3 1/3 innings. He surrendered six runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.
In the Hornets’ first game of the doubleheader, they took a 3-2 loss to Saks.
Hood sat down 11 batters while giving up two runs on five hits with no walks in five innings for Ider. Cody Tinker pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief, allowing one run on two hits with two strikeouts and three walks.
Whitaker was walked home from third base in a bases-loaded situation to help Ider tie the game at 2 in the top of the sixth inning. Clay Rucker singled on a ground ball to right field, allowing Connor Martin to score from third and give Saks the go-ahead score in the bottom of the seventh.
Hood batted 3 for 4 with a triple, Tinker had an RBI and scored a run and Andrew Blevins scored a run.
North Jackson 11, Geraldine 7:
Geraldine left 12 runners in scoring position in a Game 2 loss to the North Jackson Chiefs in Stevenson on Saturday.
The Chiefs broke a 4-4 tie by plating three runs in the fourth inning. Geraldine rallied with three runs in the top of the fifth, but North Jackson closed the inning with a four-run effort.
Geraldine’s Ty Cofield had two hits, two RBIs and a run scored, Drew Fowler added two hits and scored a run, Levi Martin chipped in two RBIs and Miles Benton contributed two runs.
Fowler took the pitching loss with six strikeouts and two walks, 10 hits and seven runs in four innings.
Dalton Morris hit a grounder and reached on a Bulldogs error as Matthew Adams scored to lift North Jackson to a 5-4 walk-off win in Game 2.
Geraldine was held to four hits and Martin took the loss on the mound; he sat 10 batters and walked four, while allowing three runs on two hits.
Adams was the winning pitcher, tossing 12 strikeouts and walking one while surrendering four runs on one hit.
Plainview 7, Section 4:
Noah White delivered 10 strikeouts while allowing two hits and three runs in five innings of Plainview’s victory against the Section Lions in Rainsville on Saturday.
Ethan Williams recorded two hits, including a triple, and scored a run for the Bears. White had a double and an RBI, Bryson Richey added an RBI and scored a run and Sam Crowell had an RBI and scored a run. Andrew Hall scored two runs and Connor Davis chipped in two RBIs.
The Bears left seven runners stranded on base to Section’s five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.