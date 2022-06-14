The Fort Payne boys basketball team hosted a four-team play date last week, as Pisgah, Boaz and Etowah visited for scrimmages.
Fort Payne boys host four-team basketball play date
-
- Updated
- 0
Today's e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Fort Payne, AL
Right Now
- Humidity: 92%
- Feels Like: 76°
- Heat Index: 76°
- Wind: 0 mph
- Wind Chill: 76°
- UV Index: 10 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:29:45 AM
- Sunset: 07:56:58 PM
- Dew Point: 74°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 96F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 95F. Winds light and variable.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Overnight lows will only fall into the lower-mid 70s. Afternoon heat index values may approach or exceed 105 degrees. * WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Cullman, Marshall, Jackson and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 05:29:41 AM
Sunset: 07:56:37 PM
Humidity: 93%
Wind: NW @ 1 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:29:45 AM
Sunset: 07:56:58 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: N @ 6 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:29:50 AM
Sunset: 07:57:18 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: WSW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 23%
Sunrise: 05:29:56 AM
Sunset: 07:57:37 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: NW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 05:30:05 AM
Sunset: 07:57:54 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: N @ 11 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
Clear. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 05:30:14 AM
Sunset: 07:58:10 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: ENE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 05:30:25 AM
Sunset: 07:58:24 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: S @ 5 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Latest News
- U.S. tests hypersonic weapons to be manufactured in Alabama
- DeKalb County players achieve all-state status
- Education a key to saving the lives of those feeling suicidal
- The next generation needs to know
- Heat wave strains electrical grid
- Fan Appreciation Days returns
- Fort Payne boys host four-team basketball play date
- Three DeKalb Connections perform in 'Guys and Dolls'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.