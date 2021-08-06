In 2020, the Fort Payne girls cross country team pushed its sectional championship winning streak to seven in a row.
Maddie Jackson earned her fifth straight all-state honor.
Additionally, Angel Reyes, Dania Belman, Abigail Vega and Sara Boatwright all capped the year with personal-record runs. All four runners shaved 30 seconds or better off of their previous personal bests.
With six senior girls and seven senior boys entering the 2021 campaign and plenty of young talent to bolster the program, Fort Payne prepares for a new season ahead.
“Workouts this summer have gone really well,” Wildcats head coach Ashley Jackson said. “It always tells me who is putting in the work when we are not meeting and running together and who isn’t. The season starts a week earlier so we have to be ready.”
Fort Payne begins competition in the 2.1-mile Opener at Scottsboro on Thursday, Aug. 19.
On the girls’ side, Maddie Jackson and junior Anahi Barboza return to lead the pack. Jackson had a 13th-place individual finish in the state race last year and is coming off a third-overall individual finish in the AHSAA North-South All-Star race in Montgomery in July; she posted the best finish of any Class 6A girl.
After sustaining injury early last season, Barboza will be at 100% for the team’s opening race, Ashley Jackson said.
“Both of these girls have not missed one day of summer workouts and it shows. Watch out for this duo when the season starts,” the coach said.
Returning senior girls include Raven Fairley, Mollie Sanderson, Mariella Sebastian, Mary Mauney and Isabel Jiminez.
Fairley rejoined the cross country team after last competing as an eighth-grader.
“(Fairley) is such a natural and talented runner that works so hard,” Ashley Jackson said. “To say the team and myself were glad to see her back would be an understatement.”
Jackson said Sanderson is another naturally talented runner with potential for a strong senior-year finish for the Wildcats. Sanderson rejoined the team after taking a year off from running.
The coach said Vega, a junior, is another strong runner coming back, adding that with all of Vega’s improvement, she can’t wait to see what Vega will do this season.
The returning group of young girls includes eighth-grader Reese McCurdy, who had a breakout season as a seventh-grader.
Jackson said after about the third practice of last year’s summer workouts, McCurdy was ready to quit the sport.
“I talked to her and her mom. I told them to give me the summer and after that if she still wanted to quit she could,” the coach said. “Running is hard, very hard, but I told them to trust me when I say it will get better and the rewards will be worth it. Thankfully they did, and the rewards came in. She was one of the top seventh-graders in the state. After a year under her belt and now knowing what to expect, she will continue to be one of the top runners.”
For the Fort Payne boys, junior Ian Norman is back after being injured last season. Jackson said he has trained so well, pushes himself to be better than the day before and expects big things from him this season.
Seniors Javier Soto and Bryson Lyles are two returners who Jackson also anticipates will deliver good performances this season. Other senior boys include Owen Pettis, Elijah Morgan, David Mejia, Jeraldo Manuel and Oscar Gonzalez.
Sophomore Oliver Perea can provide a spark and stability as long as he can stay healthy, Jackson said.
New runners for the girls include seventh-graders Isabell Reyes and Kendall Hughes. Those fresh for the boys include seventh-grader Everett Horton and eighth-grader JP Groat.
“All four of the newcomers have worked really hard at summer workouts and improve weekly,” Jackson said. “I look forward to seeing how well they do in competition.”
Looking at the Wildcats’ schedule, they travel to Scottsboro for their second competition, the Black and Gold Invitational, on Saturday, Aug. 28. On Saturday, Sept. 4, they’ll compete in the Pisgah Invitational in Pisgah.
The five top varsity athletes will participate in the Southern Showcase in Huntsville on Saturday, Aug. 18. The top five will race in the Jesse Owens Classic in Moulton on Saturday, Oct. 2.
Fort Payne’s runner will take on the Scottsboro Invitational in Scottsboro on Saturday, Oct. 9, before returning to Scottsboro on Thursday, Sept. 21 for the Last Chance Invitational.
The sectional meet is slated for Thursday, Oct. 28 in Cullman, and the state meet will follow Saturday, Nov. 6 in Moulton.
