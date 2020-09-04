Fort Payne’s Maddie Jackson, Anahi Barboza and Madison Meadows all placed inside the top 20 of the Varsity Girls “A” 5K to help the team finish fifth in the event at Scottsboro’s Black and Gold Classic last Saturday.
Jackson finished 12th with a time of 21:45, Barboza clocked in at 22:22 for 17th place and Meadows placed 19th with a time of 22:56, highlighting Fort Payne’s start to its 2020 cross country campaign at the John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions.
The Fort Payne varsity boys finished seventh in the Boys “A” 5K, paced by Arturo Rodriguez, who placed 30th (18:40). Ian Norman placed 43rd (19:41) and Oliver Perea placed 44th (19:43).
“I am glad to finally have our first race under our belts, but we have a lot of work to do to get to where we need to be,” Fort Payne coach Ashley Jackson said.
Ider’s Makinley Traylor was second in the Small School Girls (Class 1-4A) 5K race. Kenzie Smith finished 17th (26:47) and Alexis Brewer was 20th (27:06) to add to Ider’s success in the event, pushing the girls to a second-place finish behind Whitesburg Christian Academy.
Geraldine’s Collin Mayfield finished seventh in the Varsity Boys “A” 5K.
Fort Payne and Ider are scheduled to compete in the Pisgah Invitational at ToKnowHIM Trails in Pisgah on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.