Brody Dalton scored 19 points with five rebounds and Tyler Stephens added six points, six rebounds and five assists in Fyffe's 57-24 senior night victory against Susan Moore on Monday.
The Red Devils improved to 17-4 as they followed up their DeKalb County Tournament championship win with a triumph in front of their home crowd at Mike Cochran Gymnasium.
Fyffe led 27-13 at intermission and 41-22 by the end of the third quarter.
Collinsville 57, Asbury 32: Colton Wills made five 3-point baskets and finished with a game-high 21 points for the Collinsville Panthers in a loss to the Asbury Rams at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium in Collinsville on Monday night.
The Panthers trailed 16-9 at the end of the opening period and 36-20 at halftime. Asbury extended its advantage to 48-29 entering the final quarter.
Jay Jones led the Rams with 18 points.
Section 79, Ider 52:
Jeffrey Shirley scored a game-high 26 points and Brodie Chapman scored 14 points in Ider’s home loss against Section on Monday night.
The Lions led 49-28 at intermission and 61-36 by the start of the fourth quarter.
Dominik Blair paced Section with 16 points, Logan Patterson scored 15 points, Jared Reed 13 and Alex Guinn nine.
North Sand Mountain 95, Sylvania 64:
Timothy Bullock scored 18 points and Sawyer Hughes and Elijah Gurley added 11 points apiece in a loss to North Sand Mountain in Hidgon on Monday night.
Five NSM players scored in double figures, led by Russ Marr with 19 points. Luke Maples scored 17 points and Derek Bearden and Drue Carlton each finished with 14 points. Chandler Sullivan added 12 points.
The Bison led 48-33 at intermission and 74-51 at the end of the third period.
Crossville 60, Cleveland 59:
Landin Cox had 26 points and Quentin Chapman added 20 points for Crossville in a win against Cleveland on Friday night.
After trailing 45-34 at the start of the fourth period, the Lions rallied with a 26-point scoring effort in the final frame. Cox and Chapman accounted for all but four points during the fourth-quarter run.
Logan Washburn scored a game-high 28 points for Cleveland.
Woodville 66, Valley Head 54:
Chandler Johnson scored 10 points and Eian Bain had nine points in Valley Head’s loss to the Woodville Panthers at Lowell Barron Gymnasium in Valley Head on Thursday.
The Tigers (2-16) led 10-8 heading into the second period but trailed 29-27 at intermission.
Woodville (10-5) outscored Valley Head 19-6 in the third quarter to take a 48-33 lead.
Woodville’s Jackson Peek finished with a game-high 24 points, Damien Benson scored 16 points, Garrett Copeland had 11 points and Caleb Dolberry and Trey Stone added six apiece.
