Austin Shirley hammered home seven 3-pointers and tallied a game-high 29 points, as the Ider boys overcame Sylvania’s 28-point rally to triumph 81-75 in overtime in the DeKalb County Tournament on Tuesday night.
Aiden Parham drained a buzzer-beating 3 off a rebound to complete the 6-seeded Rams’ 28-point comeback, tying the game at 72 and forcing overtime in the quarterfinal round in Rainsville.
A 3-pointer by Shirley early in the extra period lifted the No. 3-seeded Hornets (9-11) into the lead for good at 75-72. Hunter Robinson, who finished with 22 points, split a pair of free throws with 8.3 remaining to give Ider the winning margin.
Ider’s Brodie Chapman made three 3s and collected 11 points and Cohen Willoughby added seven points.
The Hornets amassed 14 3-point baskets for the game, led 29-11 after the first period and 45-20 at halftime.
Sylvania (6-16) trailed 58-34 at the start of the fourth quarter but continued cutting the deficit. Parham highlighted the Rams’ offensive effort during the run, making a trio of 3s and producing 13 points. One of his 3s with 57.7 seconds left in regulation brought Sylvania within 68-67.
Trailing 72-69 with 23 seconds to play, Sawyer Hughes (14 points) pulled up for a contested 3-pointer with 5 seconds left. The rebound found Parham, who launched the buzzer-beater from the right wing.
Sylvania’s Ryan Bullock finished with a team-high 17 points, including five 3s, and Josh Scott had 16 points.
Ider advanced to play No. 2 Geraldine in the semifinal round at 7:30 p.m. Friday at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum.
Fyffe 74, Collinsville 53:
Eli Butts recorded four 3-point baskets and a game-high 20 points to help Fyffe defeat Collinsville 74-53 in the quarterfinal round of the DeKalb County Tournament at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Tuesday night.
Jesse Matthews scored 17 points, including three 3-pointers, Kyle Dukes had 10 points and Nathaniel Baugh chipped in nine points, as the No. 5-seeded Red Devils (6-14) advanced to the semifinal round against top-seeded Plainview at 6 p.m. Friday.
Alex Garcia and Colton Wills scored 14 points apiece and Luke Henderson had 12 points for the 4-seeded Panthers.
Matthews hit a pair of 3s and scored 10 points in the opening period to help launch Fyffe into a 28-12 lead.
Collinsville pulled within 44-30 at halftime, as Garcia made two shots from long distance and sank two free throws.
GIRLS
Sylvania 52, Fyffe 45:
Leianna Currie scored a game-high 20 points, Anna Farmer added nine points and Sylvania led the whole way of a 52-45 victory against Fyffe in the quarterfinal round of the DeKalb County Tournament in Rainsville on Tuesday.
Emma Twilley paced the No. 6 Red Devils with 19 points and was the only Fyffe player to score in double figures.
Farmer scored in the paint and Currie added a transition layup and another layup off a steal during the Rams’ second-quarter run that helped give them a 24-18 halftime lead.
In the third period, Twilley assisted Emily Stephens with a 3-pointer to narrow Fyffe’s deficit to 34-25 with 2:20 on the clock. But Currie dished to Abby Santiago for a layup and Ambriel Stopyak drove in for another layup to extend Sylvania’s advantage to 40-25 entering the final period.
Twilley completed a three-point play with 44.2 seconds remaining in regulation to bring the Red Devils within seven points, but Sylvania’s lead proved to be enough to hold on and advance.
No. 3 Sylvania improved to 7-15 overall, playing No. 2 Ider in the semifinal round at 8 Thursday night.
Collinsville 50, Geraldine 39:
Kayla Beene’s 15 points led three Collinsville girls in double-digit scoring in a 50-39 victory against Geraldine in the quarterfinal round of the DeKalb County Tournament on Tuesday night.
Tyla Tatum scored 14 points and Rylee Tillery added four 3-point baskets for 12 points, as the No. 5-seeded Panthers advanced to play No. 1 Plainview at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
For No. 4 Geraldine, Shelby Trester scored 15 points and Gracey Johnson added 12 points.
Collinsville led 24-21 at the half and 39-29 at the end of the third quarter.
