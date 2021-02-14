Ider’s Kaleigh Carson hit four 3-pointers for 12 points and Makinley Traylor and Alayna Chapman each scored eight points in an 82-54 loss to the Pisgah Eagles in the Class 2A, Area 15 final at Carey Ellison Gymnasium in Pisgah on Friday night.
The No.1-seeded Eagles (20-6) accounted for five 3-point baskets in the opening period to race to a 27-9 advantage by quarter’s end.
Molly Heard scored 10 of her game-high 28 points during Pisgah’s first-quarter offensive push. Kallie Tinker produced 11 first-quarter points and finished with 18 points, Emma Ellison added eight points and Kennedy Baron seven.
The Hornets (20-12), a 2-seed, trailed 49-20 at halftime and 73-40 by the start of the fourth quarter.
Skyline 73, Valley Head 25:
Jenna McKenzie led Valley Head with 10 points and Lydia Crane had seven points in a Class 1A, Area 13 championship loss to the Skyline Vikings on Friday night.
Leading scorers for No. 1 Skyline (25-7) were Gracie Rowell with 25 points, Aiden Bellomy with 12 points, Gracie Stucky with 11 and Kaina King nine.
The Vikings led 45-15 at intermission after pulling ahead 17-8 after the first quarter. They pushed the lead to 66-19 by the end of the third period.
