Four DeKalb teams post in first ASWA rankings

As the Alabama Sports Writers Association released its first high school softball rankings of the 2022 season this week, four DeKalb County teams were selected into respective top 10s.
In Class 6A, Fort Payne was selected as the No. 9-ranked team. Athens was No. 1 in the classification, with Hartselle second and Helena third.
In 3A, defending state champion Plainview posted at No. 4 behind Mobile Christian, Wicksburg and Houston Academy, respectively. Geraldine was selected as the No. 10-ranked team in the class.
In 2A, Ider posted at No. 10, while Pisgah topped the classification with Orange Beach second and Spring Garden third, respectively.
The ASWA softball rankings:
CLASS 7A
1. Hewitt-Trussville (12-2-1)
2. Fairhope (11-0)
3. Thompson (14-2)
4. Central-Phenix City (12-3)
5. Austin (12-4-1)
6. Bob Jones (9-5-1)
7. Spain Park (15-2-1)
8. Daphne (20-4)
9. Vestavia Hills (15-4)
10. Hoover (9-5)
Others nominated: Alma Bryant (11-4), Baker (13-8), Enterprise (11-3), Oak Mountain (6-6-1), Prattville (9-6), Smiths Station (9-7), Sparkman (9-5).
CLASS 6A
1. Athens (15-2)
2. Hartselle 17-1-1)
3. Helena (12-3-3)
4. Mortimer Jordan (10-4-1)
5. Hazel Green (11-2-1)
6. Springville (11-4)
7. Wetumpka (18-4)
8. Scottsboro (4-2)
9. Fort Payne (10-0)
10. Pell City (15-3)
Others nominated: Baldwin County (9-3), Chelsea (5-6), Chilton County (9-7), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (10-7-1), Homewood (7-3), McAdory (10-6), Muscle Shoals (8-3), Robertsdale (9-4), Spanish Fort (5-6-2).
CLASS 5A
1. Alexandria (17-2)
2. Satsuma (16-4)
3. Rehobeth (11-3-1)
4. Tallassee (11-5)
5. Elmore County (11-4)
6. Brewbaker Tech (14-0)
7. West Point (11-3)
8. Hayden (6-3)
9. Moody (12-6)
10. Brewer (6-3)
Others nominated: Ardmore (3-2), Charles Henderson (11-7), Corner (5-5), Douglas (11-4), Guntersville (8-4), Holtville (11-2), Lincoln (11-8), Russellville (9-6), Sardis (3-5).
CLASS 4A
1. Curry (11-3)
2. Brooks (9-0)
3. Cleburne County (7-3)
4. White Plains (14-4)
5. North Jackson (8-4)
6. Hamilton (5-3)
7. Northside (9-5)
8. Geneva (7-2)
9. Madison County (6-4-2)
10. Dale County (12-7)
Others nominated: American Christian (8-6), Cherokee County (3-7), DAR (7-2-2), Etowah (5-6), Munford (12-9), Oak Grove (9-5), Wilson (2-2), West Morgan (8-4-1).
CLASS 3A
1. Mobile Christian (22-2)
2. Wicksburg (15-1)
3. Houston Academy (18-2)
4. Plainview (5-0)
5. Beulah (15-3)
6. Glencoe (13-3)
7. Pleasant Valley (10-5-1)
8. Prattville Christian (6-5)
9. Opp (11-5)
10. Geraldine (7-1)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (11-2), Colbert Heights (5-1), Danville (4-5), Flomaton (4-2), Oakman (7-2-1), T.R. Miller (12-9), Winfield (7-1).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (3-2)
2. Orange Beach (2-4)
3. Spring Garden (3-0)
4. Hatton (9-6)
5. G.W. Long (6-3)
6. Mars Hill Bible (7-1)
7. Leroy (17-4)
8. Sumiton Christian (4-7)
9. Randolph County (10-5)
10. Ider (7-4-1)
Others nominated: Falkville (7-2), Sand Rock (9-9), Vincent (8-2).
CLASS 1A
1. Brantley (6-3)
2. Holy Spirit (7-3)
3. Athens Bible (8-1)
4. Skyline (3-2)
5. South Lamar (4-4)
6. Sweet Water (9-4)
7. Kinston (2-4)
8. Belgreen (7-5)
9. Ragland (5-5-1)
10. Waterloo (3-2)
Others nominated: Berry (7-7), Cedar Bluff (5-5-2), Coosa Christian (5-3-1) Red Level (7-5).
AISA
1. Southern Academy (17-2)
2. Abbeville Christian (16-3)
3. Glenwood (16-5)
4. Hooper Academy (17-5)
5. Bessemer Academy (NA)
6. Clarke Prep (13-6)
7. Evangel Christian (12-5)
8. Macon East (12-9)
9. Chambers Academy (8-4)
10. Fort Dale (7-8-2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.