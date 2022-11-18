Sawyer Hulgan had 15 points to lead three Plainview girls in double-figure scoring in a 64-38 rout of Class 6A Oxford at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Thursday night.
Hulgan made three 3-pointers, and Gracie Rowell added 13 points, five rebounds and four assists, including three 3s for the Bears (3-0). Lauren Jimmerson contributed 12 points, Hannah Regula added nine points, Kami Sanders had eight points and Saydi Jackson had eight rebounds.
Ider 61, North Jackson 33 —
Makinley Traylor had 15 points, Kennzie Smith chipped in 12 points and Ider constructed a strong opening half to beat North Jackson in Stevenson on Tuesday night.
Aubree Chapman, Carley Schlageter and Addisyn Heard each scored eight points for the Hornets (2-1).
Ider rolled to a 24-12 lead by the end of the first period and produced a 28-point second quarter to lead 53-20 at the half. Traylor and Smith scored all of their points in the first half.
Camryn Case led the 0-1 Chiefs with 14 points and Calena Coffey scored nine points.
At Skyline on Monday, Traylor paced the Hornets in a 58-41 loss to the reigning AHSAA Class 1A state runner-up.
Kenzie Manning scored a game-high 19 points for the Vikings. Kaina King added 15 points and Blakely Stucky 13 points.
Sylvania 75, North Sand Mountain 63 —
Ambriel Stopyak dropped a game-high 18 points, Leianna Currie scored 16 points, including 4-of-5 shooting from the foul line in the fourth quarter to seal the game, and Sylvania opened the season with a win against North Sand Mountain on Tuesday night.
Sylvania (1-0) maintained its lead throughout the entire game, but the Bison (2-1) kept the score close through the first half, down 36-32 heading into the third quarter.
However, Stopyak blew the game wide open with 14 points in the second half, while the Bison faltered in the third quarter, scoring only 12 points as a team.
Ashley Shrader, NSM’s leading scorer with 12 points, went quiet in the second half after scoring nine points in the second quarter.
Asbury 43, Collinsville 30 —
Sophie Wills finished with 13 points and Rylee Tillery added a pair of 3-point baskets in Collinsville’s loss to Asbury at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium in Collinsville on Thursday night.
Asbury turned an 11-7 first-quarter advantage into a 26-11 lead at the break. The visitors led 37-22 entering the final period.
Sheyla Pacheco paced Asbury with 16 points and Lilly Partrick chipped in 13.
