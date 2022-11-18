Sawyer Hulgan had 15 points to lead three Plainview girls in double-figure scoring in a 64-38 rout of Class 6A Oxford at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Thursday night.

Hulgan made three 3-pointers, and Gracie Rowell added 13 points, five rebounds and four assists, including three 3s for the Bears (3-0). Lauren Jimmerson contributed 12 points, Hannah Regula added nine points, Kami Sanders had eight points and Saydi Jackson had eight rebounds. 

