The Fort Payne baseball team closed its season with a doubleheader loss against Springville in the first round of the AHSAA Class 6A state playoffs at Fort Payne High School on Friday night.
The Wildcats took a 7-4 loss in Game 1 before finishing on the losing end of a 5-4 score in Game 2, bringing the team’s final record to 17-16.
