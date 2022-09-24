1A No. 6 Tigers race past Hornets

The Class 1A, No. 6-ranked Valley Head defense let up a bit in the final quarter, allowing two touchdowns late in a 56-30 win against Ider on Friday night.
Ider wide receiver Daniel Greeson scored on a jet sweep play from 18 yards out to close the gap slightly, making it 50-24 following a successful 2-point conversion.
Valley Head (5-0) very quickly increased its lead again following a 20-yard touchdown from Carlos Character before Austin Cross scored the final points for the Hornets (2-4).
The story of the first half of the Ider and Valley Head game was about mistakes and capitalizing on those mistakes.
Following Valley Head’s opening touchdown from quarterback Eian Bain, Ider managed to stay alive on its drive due to Valley Head’s mistakes, including an offsides penalty to give Ider a first down on a fourth-and-4. It set up Ider on Valley Head’s 38, then Cross threw a desperation pass deep to Greeson, scoring its only points of the first half following a 2-point conversion from Cross.
Afterward, Valley Head cleaned up its act and began to run away with the game, with touchdowns from Hernan Moreno, a 64-yard run from Bain, and another touchdown from Bain from 33 yards out. Valley Head went into the half up 30-8 following three successful 2-point conversions.
The Tigers continued to run over the Hornets into the third quarter, including a 52-yard touchdown run from Hunter Robinson on the first offensive snap in the second half.
After a turnover on downs for the Hornets, Bain put a stamp on his performance with his fourth rushing touchdown on his fourth carry, putting Valley Head up 44-8 halfway through the third.
Ider finally managed to find the end zone again on a 23-yard run from its running back Benjamin Smith before the Tigers once again widened their lead to 50-16 with an 8-yard touchdown from Moreno heading into the fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.