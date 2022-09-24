1A No. 6 Tigers race past Hornets

Ider’s Daniel Greeson (17) goes up for a desperation pass as Valley Head’s Hernan Moreno (22) defends him.

 Cori Simmons | Times-Journal

The Class 1A, No. 6-ranked Valley Head defense let up a bit in the final quarter, allowing two touchdowns late in a 56-30 win against Ider on Friday night.

Ider wide receiver Daniel Greeson scored on a jet sweep play from 18 yards out to close the gap slightly, making it 50-24 following a successful 2-point conversion. 

