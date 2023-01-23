From the junior high divisions to junior varsity and varsity, Plainview made its mark on the 2023 DeKalb County Tournament by winning each division championship Saturday.

Lauren Jimmerson scored 16 points with five rebounds, Kami Sanders had 13 points and five rebounds and top-seeded Plainview held off No. 3-seeded Sylvania’s late push, winning 55-51 in the DCT varsity girls final at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville.

