PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Defending 3A runner-up Sylvania routs Section in opener

Sylvania 58, Section 26:
Ambriel Stopyak paced Sylvania with a team-high 16 points, Abby Santiago added 13 and Leianna Currie 10 as the defending AHSAA Class 3A state runner-up opened the season with a blowout win at Section on Tuesday night.
Currie scored seven points, including three free throws, during the opening period as Santiago and Anna Farmer added six points apiece to help push the Rams (1-0) to a commanding 25-3 advantage.
Currie and Lilley Frost each made a 3-pointer in the second period and Sylvania led 36-13 at halftime.
Stopyak poured in 12 of her 16 points in the third period, sinking a pair of 3s and two foul shots to extend the Rams’ advantage to 53-23.
Madison Armstrong finished with 18 points for Section (0-2) and was the team’s only double-digit scorer.
Geraldine 60, Crossville 24:
Geraldine improved to 3-0 after rolling past Crossville in the team’s home opener Tuesday night.
Gracey Johnson had 16 points with nine steals and four rebounds and assists for the Bulldogs. Chloe Murdock scored 11 points, JJ Dismuke added nine points and Kristen Armstrong chipped in eight points. Alexis Powell hauled in seven rebounds and Jenna Schlageter collected five rebounds.
Pisgah 77, Collinsville 64:
Kayla Beene sank six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 24 points and Tyla Tatum added 20 points in Collinsville’s loss against Pisgah at Carey Ellison Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
Pisgah (4-0) led 45-30 at halftime and 60-47 entering the fourth quarter.
Molly Heard paced the Eagles with 22 points, Kallie Tinker scored 19 points, Karlee Holcomb added 11 points and Piper Anderson nine.
Collinsville dropped to 0-2.
