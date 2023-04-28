Fort Payne’s AJ Kramer delivered a complete-game shutout, sitting nine batters and allowing two hits against Albertville in a 10-0 rout Wednesday.
Lydia Crane tripled on two hits with three RBIs and three runs scored for the Wildcats (17-14). Baylee Green drove in three runs on two hits and Kramer doubled on two hits and scored a run.
Albertville’s Molly Morrison tripled, while Raylee Craven surrendered eight hits and struck out two.
Collinsville 13, Gaylesville 2
Gracie Griggs homered and Sophia Wills tripled on four hits with four RBIs and Collinsville romped past Gaylesville on Wednesday.
Ella Coker scattered two doubles behind three hits with two RBIs and runs scored for the Panthers (8-22). Tyla Tatum drove in three runs on three hits, Kristina Johnson drove in a run on three hits and Griggs collected an RBI and scored a run.
Tatum tossed four scoreless innings, striking out nine while surrendering four hits in a complete-game outing for Collinsville.
Plainview 3, Cherokee County 0
Plainview’s Chloe Hatch pitched a complete-game shutout against Cherokee County on Monday.
Hatch delivered five strikeouts while walking two and allowing two hits in 73 pitches for the Bears (35-1). Mia Tidmore crushed a home run, cashing in two hits with an RBI and two runs scored. Abby Williams doubled on two hits with an RBI and a run scored, and Hannah Regula drove in a run.
Cherokee County’s Emma Hill tossed a complete game, sitting eight and surrendering three runs on five hits. Raechel Russell and Macy Lea each contributed a hit.
Collinsville 22, Crossville 1
Sophia Wills homered, driving in four runs on four hits, as Collinsville rolled past Crossville in three run-ruled innings Tuesday.
Ella Coker doubled on two hits while scoring two runs with an RBI, Tyla Tatum drove in four runs on two hits with two runs scored and Gracie Griggs and Susana Flamenco each drove in two runs on two hits for the Panthers (7-22). Jemma Smith struck out three while giving up one run on two hits across two frames.
Bryanna Bowling and Macie Elrod each recorded a hit for the Lions. Brooklyn Andrews allowed 15 hits and struck out four in a complete-game outing.
Cherokee County 5, Fort Payne 2
Marcella Rentas and Carley Cash hit a double apiece in Fort Payne’s loss to Cherokee County on Tuesday.
Fort Payne’s AJ Kramer struck out 14 batters and allowed five hits in a complete-game performance. Baylee Green scored a run on two hits.
Cherokee County’s Lanie Williams produced a home run and drove in two hits. Emma Hill doubled on two hits and plated two runs, and Macy Lea doubled. Abby Lea pitched a complete game, sitting six while surrendering seven hits.
Fyffe 5, Geraldine 3
Kendra Fay doubled on two hits with an RBI and a run scored, and Fyffe rallied past Geraldine on Tuesday.
Fyffe’s Brindlee Walston scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning when Briley Byrum grounded into a fielder’s choice. The Red Devils (10-19) plated three runs in the frame.
Madelyn Hawkins doubled and scored a run, and Katie Edge surrendered six hits and struck out three in six innings for the Red Devils.
Geraldine’s Kaitlynn Walters plated two runs on two hits. She struck out five and gave up seven hits in a complete-game pitching performance.
Ider 19, Geraldine 0
Makinley Traylor tallied five RBIs while smashing two home runs with a triple, as Ider compiled 13 runs in the first inning against Geraldine on Monday.
Miklyn Troxtel scattered four hits, including a double, with an RBI and three runs scored for the Hornets (25-15) in a three-inning run-ruled game. Brynley Traylor drove in five runs behind three hits with a double and two runs scored in the second game of the doubleheader. Kelsey Cooper doubled on two hits with an RBI and two runs scored, and Julie Mavity doubled on two hits with three RBIs and two runs scored. Mavity tossed a one-hitter and struck out three in a complete-game outing.
In Monday’s Game 1, Ider’s Troxtel sat five and gave up two hits in a complete-game en route to an 11-1 win vs. Geraldine. Reece Jones doubled with an RBI and a run scored, Kaylee Mann doubled on three hits while plating two runs with an RBI and Mavity doubled with an RBI and a run scored.
DAR 15, Valley Head 0
Chloe Palmer registered two hits for Valley Head in a loss to Kate Duncan Smith DAR in three innings Monday.
Olivia Harrison allowed five hits and 11 runs in the loss for the Tigers (7-25).
Nataly Grimmett and Sarah Stewart each recorded a home run for DAR, while Hidie Phillips and Mackenzie Ford contributed a double apiece. Phillips picked up the pitching win across 2 1/3 innings while striking out four and allowing two hits.
Hokes Bluff 14, Collinsville 4
Tyla Tatum and Gracie Griggs contributed a double apiece for Collinsville against Hokes Bluff on Monday.
Tatum drove in two runs and Griggs scattered two hits for the Panthers. Tatum retired three batters and surrendered 11 runs on eight hits in five innings.
Hokes Bluff’s Abigail Payne and Kayla Traylor each produced a home run. Sophia Jackson doubled twice and drove in six runs, while Makenna Bennich and Peyton Ward each added a double. Ward allowed four hits and two runs while striking out four.
Cedar Bluff 5, Fyffe 0
Kendra Fay sat six and allowed five hits in a complete-game outing in Fyffe’s loss against Cedar Bluff on Monday.
Brindlee Walston, Madelyn Hawkins and Fay each contributed a hit for Fyffe.
Cedar Bluff’s Natalie Baty tossed a complete game, striking out eight while giving up three hits. Mattie Payne and Baty each recorded a double.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.