PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sylvania rallies from double digits, edges area rival Fyffe

Leianna Currie and Ambriel Stopyak combined for 42 points as Sylvania overcame a 15-point, first-quarter deficit to edge Fyffe 67-64 in a Class 3A, Area 14 contest in Sylvania on Tuesday night.
Trailing 23-8 to begin the second quarter, Sylvania (5-3, 1-1 3A, Area 14) outscored the Red Devils 43-24 across the next two periods to take a 51-47 lead by the end of the third.
During the third-quarter rally where the Rams outscored Fyffe 24-11, Stopyak (20 points) scored 11 points and Currie (22 points) scored nine points, including a pair of 3-point baskets.
Anna Farmer finished with 10 points for Sylvania.
Harley Wilkins paced the Red Devils (2-7, 1-1) with 18 points, Riley Wise scored 15 points and Emma Twilley added 12 points.
Fort Payne 47, Arab 35:
Graidin Haas finished with a game-high 19 points as Fort Payne downed Arab 47-35 in a Class 6A, Area 15 contest in Arab on Tuesday night.
Libby Redden chipped in 11 points and Brylan Gray added nine points, as the Wildcats won their second straight area game, improving to 2-0 and 7-4 overall.
Bryleigh Bodine paced the Knights (5-4, 0-1) with 10 points and Laney Kelley and Sydney Ferguson each scored nine points.
Haas and Redden each made a pair of 3-point baskets to help push Fort Payne into a 24-16 lead at the break.
Arab was held scoreless in the third, while Haas provided the only field goal of the period. The Wildcats sank 3 of 11 free throws during the stretch to lead 29-16 entering the fourth.
Fort Payne shot 13 of 21 from the foul line in the final period to win.
Geraldine 44, Collinsville 41:
Gracey Johnson scored 12 of her 21 points in the second quarter, Shelby Trester had 10 points and Geraldine held off Collinsville for a 44-41 win in Geraldine on Tuesday night.
Geraldine led 38-33 at the start of the fourth quarter and shot 6 of 9 from the foul line to hang on for a fourth consecutive win and improve its record to 7-2 overall and 2-0 in Class 3A, Area 12 competition.
Tyla Tatum led the Panthers (5-3, 0-1) with a game-high 23 points and Kayla Beene added 13 points.
After a low-scoring first quarter in which Collinsville led 8-6, the Bulldogs powered ahead with a 22-point, second-quarter scoring effort and maintained a 28-21 halftime advantage.
Plainview 75, Baylor (Tenn.) 58:
Lauren Jimmerson scored 18 points, Sawyer Hulgan sank five 3-pointers and finished with 16 points and Plainview beat Baylor (Tenn.) 75-58 in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Tuesday night.
Jimmerson was 3 for 7 from 3-point range and made all five free-throw attempts for the Bears (7-3). Saydi Jackson shot 6 of 7 from the field and had 12 points, Hannah Regula chipped in eight points and six rebounds and Kami Sanders added eight points. Ali Price recorded six assists.
The Red Raiders (1-5) outrebounded Plainview 34-24 but finished the game with nearly twice as many turnovers (27-15).
Plainview took control early with a 25-12 advantage, expanding it to 52-26 by halftime and 68-40 by the start of the fourth quarter.
Ider 50, Asbury 18:
Makinley Traylor had a game-high 15 points and Savannah Seals added 10 points as Ider romped past Asbury 50-18 in Ider on Thursday night.
After taking a 27-16 halftime lead, the Hornets (7-3) kept Asbury scoreless in the third quarter and allowed just one field goal in the fourth period.
In the third, Traylor, Carley Schlageter and Maliyah Smith each recorded a 3-pointer and Seals added two foul shots to extend Ider’s advantage to 38-16.
The Hornets outscored Asbury 12-2 in the fourth. Traylor made three foul shots, Kinsley Carson sank a 3-pointer and Cambree Chapman contributed a 2-point basket and two free throws during the stretch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.