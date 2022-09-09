Today

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 77F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.