Logan Anderson rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 1-ranked Fyffe produced five first-quarter scores in a 49-6 romp past Whitesburg Christian Academy in Gurley on Thursday night.
Anderson had scoring runs of 12, 56 and 21 yards, as the Red Devils (3-0, 2-0 Class 2A-Region 7) accumulated 325 yards of offense (299 yards rushing) in their second region contest of the season.
Fyffe scored 30 seconds into the game when Brodie Hicks broke free for a 45-yard touchdown.
Anderson added back-to-back rushing scores, including a 56-yarder with 7:32 left in the opening period to give the Red Devils a 21-0 lead.
Blake Dobbins tossed a 26-yard scoring pass to Owen Blackwell with 6:33 to play in the first period, before Anderson scored his final touchdown on a 21-yard run at the 3:59 mark.
Early in the second quarter, Caleb Mitchell rushed for a 9-yard score before Ryder Gipson scampered for a 25-yard touchdown on the Red Devils’ next possession to push the lead to 49-0 at intermission.
The Warriors (3-1, 1-1) reached the end zone with 15 seconds left in the third quarter. Kaleb Robinson completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Harmon. The ensing 2-point conversion attempt was overthrown.
Blackwell intercepted a pass for Fyffe’s defense, which limited Whitesburg to 168 yards of offense and forced three turnovers. The Warriors went 3 of 13 on third-down conversion attempts.
For the Warriors, Robinson finished with 151 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception.
The Red Devils host Section at Paul Benefield Stadium next Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.