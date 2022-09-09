Logan Anderson rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 1-ranked Fyffe produced five first-quarter scores in a 49-6 romp past Whitesburg Christian Academy in Gurley on Thursday night.

Anderson had scoring runs of 12, 56 and 21 yards, as the Red Devils (3-0, 2-0 Class 2A-Region 7) accumulated 325 yards of offense (299 yards rushing) in their second region contest of the season.

