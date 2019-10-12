The Collinsville Panthers dominated Asbury Friday night 56-6.
The Panthers quickly built an early lead, scoring 35 points in the first quarter.
Junior running back Dalton Hughes rushed nine yards for the Panthers’ first touchdown. Senior Jason Perez then kicked a good PAT to put the Panthers up 7-0 with 7:47 in the first quarter.
Michael Tucker was next to score on a 38-yard touchdown run.
Collinsville’s next score came through the air when Hughes caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kaleb Jones, bringing the Panthers up 21-0.
Senior Garrett Skelton caught a 14-yard pass from Jones for the Panthers’ fourth touchdown. A good PAT from Perez at 3:33 continued padding the Panthers’ early lead.
The last score of the first quarter came on defense when Jones picked off an Asbury pass and returned it 24 yards back to the end zone.
Collinsville made it a 6-score lead when senior Trevor Arnold rushed four yards for a touchdown. Sophomore Oswaldo Gallegos Marroquin then nailed his first PAT of the night.
Asbury scored its lone touchdown of the night during the second quarter on quarterback Austin Bloodworth’s 4-yard run, followed up by a good PAT from junior Korbyn Patterson at 4:42.
The Panthers switched quarterbacks during the second quarter bringing in freshman James DeBoard, who rushed 23 yards for a touchdown. Marroquin hit a good PAT with 3:50 left of the half.
The third and fourth quarter were played with a shortened and running clock.
Sophomore Carson Dennis kick started the fourth quarter for the Panthers with a 34-yard touchdown pass from DeBoard. With 9:00 minutes left of the game Marroquin nailed his third PAT of the night.
Jones completed 5 of 5 passes for 98 yards, 3 touchdowns and had a 24-yard interception return on defense.
Jones sat out after the first-quarter of the game along with most of the Panthers’ starters.
DeBoard completed 2 of 4 passes for 45 yards, 1 touchdown and rushed 7 times for 30 yards.
The night’s leading rusher for Collinsville was junior running back Malachi Orr, who had 7 rushes for 69 yards.
Asbury’s leading rusher was senior running back Dante Broussard with 6 rushes for 47 yards.
Overall, Collinsville rushed 30 times for 193 yards and passed for 143 yards for a total of 336 yards.
Asbury had 192 total yards for the night.
Collinsville’s defense forced four turnovers with two fumbles and two interceptions.
Panthers’ head coach James Willingham said, “I thought our first team played really good in that first-quarter to get the big lead.”
The Collinsville Panthers will play Sand Rock at home next week while Asbury Rams will travel to Section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.