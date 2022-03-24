Sylvania’s Smith rips off two home runs in win vs. Fyffe

Brody Smith went 3 for 3 with two home runs and five RBIs, as Sylvania defeated Fyffe 17-9 in a slugfest Tuesday.
The Rams (5-6, 1-0 Class 3A, Area 14) scattered 15 hits with 16 RBIs and left 12 runners stranded in scoring position, while Fyffe (6-7, 0-4) collected 11 hits for six RBIs and left 13 runners aboard in the area clash.
Fyffe’s Aubrey Baker popped a solo home run over center field to knot the game at 1 in the first inning. The Red Devils led 4-1 before Sylvania rallied with a three-run effort in the third frame to tie things at 4.
Smith’s two-run homer in the fourth inning brought the game to a 6-all score. Eli Mattox doubled to left field, allowing two runners to score and giving the Rams the lead for good at 8-6 with two outs in play in the inning.
Leading 9-7 with no outs on the scoreboard in the top of the seventh, Smith homered in three runs. Sylvania boosted the score to 17-7 before the Red Devils escaped the frame with a third out.
For Sylvania, Sawyer Hughes recorded two doubles and drove in three runs. Gavin Chambers had a double on two hits with three RBIs and two runs scored, Josh Scott doubled on two hits with two RBIs and a run scored and Mattox finished with a double, a run scored and two RBIs.
On the mound for the Rams, Scott picked up the win in two innings, allowing four runs on two hits with two walks and one strikeout. Chambers struck out six and walked one while surrendering two runs on five hits in three innings. Smith gave up seven hits, walked one and struck out none.
Brody Blackwell took the loss for the Red Devils, surrendering eight hits and runs while striking out five and walking five in four innings.
In addition to his home run, Baker added a triple and a double in a 3-for-3 batting effort with two RBIs for Fyffe. Bentley Coffee doubled on three hits with two RBIs and two runs scored, Yahir Balcazar went 4 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI and Will Edge went 3 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Plainview 17, Section 1:
Plainview’s Noah White drove in five runs and pitched a complete game in a rout of Section on Tuesday.
White doubled on two hits at the plate, while sitting six batters, walking three and giving up two hits on the mound.
Sam Crowell tripled on two hits with two RBIs and two runs scored, Connor Davis doubled on two hits with an RBI and a run scored, Levi Brown plated three runs with an RBI and Ethan Williams doubled and plated three runs with two RBIs. Andrew Hall scored three runs, Braden Haymon doubled and scored a run and Austin Strickland doubled with a run scored.
Colten Reed gave up nine runs on four hits with three walks and two strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings for the Lions.
Ider 11, Pisgah 5:
Peyton Hood cashed in two home runs while tallying six RBIs, as Ider powered past Pisgah in a 2A, Area 15 matchup Tuesday.
Hood’s first homer — a solo shot — in the opening inning gave the Hornets (12-3, 3-0) a 1-0 lead. Matthew Norman added a solo home run in the fourth frame to extend the advantage to 2-1 before a Branson Durham single plated a run with two outs in play.
In the fifth inning, Ider increased the lead to 5-1 as Hood scored two runs with a homer to left field.
Norman capped his outing with two hits, a run scored and an RBI, and Andrew Blevins doubled with an RBI and a run scored.
On the mound, Hood sat seven and walked none while allowing one run on five hits in three innings.
North Jackson 13, Geraldine 4:
Colton Lusher crushed a solo home run in the opening inning and Levi Martin doubled with an RBI in Geraldine’s loss to North Jackson on Tuesday.
Jayse Cook finished with two hits and a run scored, and Drew Fowler and Bo Harper each plated a run for the Bulldogs (3-7).
Brodie Norwood lasted 3 2/3 innings of the loss, delivering three strikeouts and three walks while surrendering seven runs on five hits.
The Chiefs compiled 10 hits to Geraldine’s six.
Landon Barnes and Cayden Wynne each homered and Wynne added a double while driving in three runs for North Jackson.
Carson Smith lasted four innings in the win, giving up three runs on four hits while retiring five and walking one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.