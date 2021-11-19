PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Scoring trio helps Ider race past Sylvania

Ider 48, Sylvania 37:
Hunter Robinson had a game-high 19 points, Austin Shirley added 14 points and Jesse Massey 13 in Ider’s 48-37 victory against Sylvania on Thursday night.
The Hornets (3-0) led 18-9 at halftime — Ider made just two baskets in the second period and Sylvania had one.
On the other side of the break, the Rams (0-2) produced a 12-point third quarter to pull within 31-21 entering the fourth.
Ider made 9 of 16 foul shots in the fourth.
Sawyer Hughes led all Sylvania scorers with 12 points, Joshua Scott had 11 points and Timothy Bullock eight.
On Tuesday night at Valley Head, Shirley scored a game-high 26 points with seven rebounds and five assists to help Ider to an 87-66 win.
Brodie Chapman scored 18 points with seven rebounds, Robinson had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Massey chipped in 13 points and nine rebounds.
On Tuesday night at Section, Bullock made four 3-pointers to pace Sylvania with 12 points in a 72-45 season-opening loss.
Hughes scored 10 points and Drake Whisenant added nine points from three 3-pointers for the Rams.
Alex Guinn scored six of his game-high 18 points in the opening period for Lions (2-0), as they took a 20-11 lead.
Dominik Blair made two 3-pointers to help push Section’s advantage to 42-22 at halftime.
In the third, Bullock made a pair of 3s, Whisenant added a 3-pointer and Scott added five points to pull the Rams within 58-36 to begin the fourth.
Asbury 56, Collinsville 40:
Colton Wills finished with a game-high 25 points and five rebounds to lead Collinsville in a 56-40 loss against Asbury at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium on Thursday night.
Alex Garcia scored seven points and Dawson Cothran added six rebounds for the Panthers (0-2).
After trailing 30-22 at halftime, Collinsville was outscored 15-5 in the third period. In the fourth, the Panthers produced 13 points to Asbury’s 11, but the scoring gap was too wide to close.
Stanisha Donovic paced the 3-2 Rams with 16 points.
On Tuesday at Pisgah, Cothran paced Collinsville with 17 points and Garcia had 14 points in a 76-66 loss at Carey Ellison Gymnasium.
Donovan Smith scored 11 points in the third to pull the Panthers within 49-48 by the start of the fourth.
But Legion McCrary added 11 points for Pisgah (1-1) in the final frame, as the home team outscored Collinsville 27-18.
McCrary scored a game-high 21 points for the Eagles, who had five players score in double figures. Jake Hendricks had 14 points, Rhyan Barrett scored 13 points, Jakob Kirby added 11 points and Luke Gilbert chipped in 10.
The Eagles led 18-14 entering the second period and 40-31 at halftime.
