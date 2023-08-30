AHSAA’s cross country opening weekend brought 19 schools to Pisgah for the 2023 Pisgah Invitational.
Fort Payne’s varsity squads swept the large school division (Classes 4A-7A), while Sylvania won the small school (1A-3A) girls division Saturday morning.
For the Fort Payne girls, Kyndal Hughes was the top individual finisher, clocking in at 23:00.67. Teammate Sara Boatwright (24:25.91) placed fourth, Reese McCurdy (24:35.95) was fifth, Michelle Belman (24:54.23) finished sixth, Ruthie Jones (25:33.50) placed eighth and Libby Tallent (27:37.36) 11th.
Daniel De Leon (20:12.20) led the Fort Payne boys with a ninth-place effort. Ismael Jiminez (17th; 21:25.24) and Jose Sandavol (19th, 21:28.59) were the team’s second- and third-place finishers, respectively.
The Sylvania girls were paced by Aubree Cleveland (25:20.20), who was second individually. Molly Par (ninth, 27:39.29) and Kaylee Cole (21st, 29:40.07) were second and third for Sylvania.
Here’s a look at varsity 5K results featuring DeKalb County teams in Pisgah on Saturday:
COLLINSVILLE
Girls: Maria Hernandez (10th, 27:42.12); Brayleigh Smith (30th, 31:52.55); Andrea Hernandez (31st, 32:04.89); Lorenza Baltazar (34th, 33:09.07); Jaqueline Patino (38th, 34:20.47); June McElroy (40th, 35:53.70); Alejandra Romero (41st, 36:00.17)
Boys: Yordan Alcon (30th, 24:47.75); Jinen Shukal (31st, 24:54.70); Juan Francisco (36th, 25:17.11); Henri Soto (39th, 25:25.66); Samuel Patino (54th, 26:41.95); Carson Clanton (59th, 27:05.45); Andres Miguel Alonzo (64th, 28:46.48); Antonio Felipe (72nd, 31:14.42); Jonathan Ortiz (74th, 33:24.38)
CROSSVILLE
Girls: Esmerelda Simon (12th, 28:35.39); Ermelinda Juan (21st, 32:41.68); Emma Crump (25th, 35:14.16); Alexis Wiley (26th, 35:18.43); Elizabeth Wiley (27th, 35:59.94)
Boys: Mason Nail (55th, 27:06.61); Travis Nail (59th, 29:22.50)
FORT PAYNE
Girls: Kyndal Hughes (first, 23:00.67); Sara Boatwright (fourth, 24:25.91); Reese McCurdy (fifth, 24:35.95); Michelle Belman (sixth, 24:54.23); Ruthie Jones (eighth, 25:33.50); Libby Tallent (11th, 27:37.36)
Boys: Daniel De Leon (ninth, 20:12.20); Ismael Jiminez (17th; 21:25.24); Jose Sandavol (19th, 21:28.59); Ethan McElhaney (27th, 22:16.66); Pedro Miguel (32nd, 22:57.31); Jose Sebastian (38th, 23:07.31); Orlando Valdez (39th, 23:07.95); Logan Bryant (40th, 23:26.22); Frank Ramon (63rd, 31:13.98)
FYFFE
Boys: Dawson McCollum (second, 18:53.13); Jacob Stiefel (17th, 23:04.49); Daniel Cardoso (24th, 23:44.61); Jesse Burt (27th, 24:04.99); Colby Clines (33rd, 25:08.57); Alex Nelson (49th, 26:19.43); Isaac Slaton (50th, 26:30.75); Cooper Cox (52nd, 26:38.67): Brody Willoughby (57th, 27:01.71); Crimson Ward (65th, 28:47.16)
Geraldine
Girls: Noemi Vidal (20th, 29:32.04); Karissa Brock (24th, 30:06.44); Amy Dillon (35th, 33:37.44)
Boys: Xander Moses (73rd, 31:22.73)
Plainview
Girls: Abigail Mays (third, 25:23.79); Aubrie Hiett (sixth, 26:42.12); Emma Graham (15th, 28:48.47); Lyda Smith (18th, 29:15.79); Addie Kate Higdon (23rd, 29:59.51); Nevaeh Boyd (26th, 30:14.43); Jada Hampton (29th, 31:50.94); Marlee Townsend (33rd, 32:29.43)
Boys: Ephan Benjume (third, 19:19.47); Israel Johnson (seventh, 20:46.89); Collin Hall (12th, 22:25.83); David Dudley (13th, 22:31.01); Briggs Rich (14th, 22:31.69); Aaron Easterby (23rd, 23:34.78); Will Jackson (29th, 24:40.97); Cayson Hall (34th, 25:15.33); Billy Horton (35th, 25:16.91); Ryder Mauldin (40th, 25:26.63); Brandon Horton (46th, 26:07.23); Cooper Mitchell (48th, 26:16.18); Jackson Smith (51st, 26:31.58); Collin Wilborn (55th, 26:47.69); Nate Timmons (62nd, 27:25.28); Eli Wilborn (63rd, 27:54.88); Kayden Killian (71st, 31:01.59)
Sylvania
Girls: Aubree Cleveland (second, 25:20.20); Molly Par (ninth, 27:39.29); Kaylee Cole (21st, 29:40.07); Maria Diego (22nd, 29:42.75); Jocelyn Sanders (32nd, 32:18.22); Chloe Meadows (36th, 33:47.45)
Boys: Adrian Balderas (fourth, 20:14.94); Riley Hopper (10th, 21:32.86); Gage Sanders (16th, 22:59.49); Luis Elorza (19th, 23:08.08); Martin Parra (28th, 24:06.13); Miguel Benavides (38th, 25:20.83); Amilton Lopez Juan (41st, 25:27.58); Ernie Huerta (44th, 25:39.96); Marcos Pascual (76th, 34:36.09)
