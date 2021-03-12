The Fort Payne boys earned victories in every singles and doubles match in defeating rival Scottsboro 9-0 in a section meeting at Fort Payne High School on Thursday.
In doubles action, Will Scott and Bryson Lyles defeated Camp Metz and Garron Hoosier 8-1 at No. 1, Shao Chen and Austin Evans topped Kiki Nolasco and Hudson Thomas 8-1 at No. 2 and David Allen Fischer and Julian Barber downed Kaylan Waldrop and Dalton Booth at No. 3.
In singles play, Scott bested Metz 8-6 at No. 1, Lyles ousted Nolasco 8-2 at No. 2, Chen beat Hoosier 8-2 at No. 3 and Anthony Chhim downed Thomas 8-4 at No. 4. In No. 5 singles, Evans blanked Waldrop 8-0 and Fischer won 8-1 against Booth at No. 6.
On the girls side, Malia Edwards’ 8-4 victory against Chloe Holder in the No. 5 singles match accounted for Fort Payne’s lone victory in a 8-1 loss.
In No. 1 singles, Morgan Short defeated Anna Kate Akins 8-2. Ashton Baker won 8-6 against Jessica Simpson at No. 2, Summer Miller downed Emilee Benefield 8-4 at No. 3, Kelly Hood bested Monique Orozco 8-2 at No. 4 and Lyndsay Hall won 8-1 against Deborah Domingo at No. 6.
Short and Miller won 8-5 against Akins and Orozco in No. 1 doubles action, while Baker and Hood topped Simpson and Benefield 8-5 at No. 2 and Holder and Hall defeated Edwards and Domingo 8-2 at No. 3.
Fort Payne is scheduled to return to play Tuesday, March 16, hosting Columbia for a section match beginning at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.